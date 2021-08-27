KUNA, Idaho — Continued population growth in southwestern Idaho means the concerns of farmers in the region must be heard, lawmakers were told Aug. 23-25, during the Treasure Valley Legislative Agricultural Tour.
Many of the new residents “don’t realize ag is what makes Idaho great,” southeastern Owyhee County rancher Ira Brackett said. “We need to be able to tell our story.”
Brackett, among participants in an Aug. 25 panel discussion at Lowe Family Farmstead in Kuna, said some new rural residents “have been fed a line and think ag is the enemy” for environmental or other reasons.
But other newcomers are all-in — they want their own small farm or handful of cows, and would benefit from additional education on animal care and husbandry, wastewater handling and other requirements, Brackett said.
Bob McKellip said his northeast Nampa farm is about half as big as it was five years ago but generates about the same amount of income. Sod, a high-value crop, is the main crop. He also grows mint, corn and wheat.
“As a farm, we are doing well,” he said. "The transition is challenging.”
Development of housing and other uses is moving closer and increasing traffic substantially, McKellip said. He’s moving more equipment at night.
Lowe Family Farmstead has adapted to Boise-area growth pressure. It moved its agri-tourism operation in 2019 from near a freeway interchange — a large office building is on the site now — to its main farm near Kuna, owner Jim Lowe said.
Mike Williamson of Williamson Orchards & Vineyards west of Caldwell said the region’s growing wine industry benefits from the potential customers that growth brings but will need to make sure it continues to have good soil and irrigation water.
A shortage of labor remains an issue, Parma-area farmer Eric Jemmett said.
Williamson said supporting youth agriculture programs like FFA and 4-H will help create the next generation of ag producers.
McKellip also said it will be important to make sure southwest Idaho agriculture continues to have the irrigation water it needs. The Legislature and state Water Resource Board in recent years have supported adding reservoir storage capacity.
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, said the region’s groundwater traditionally benefited from Lucky Peak Reservoir — the farthest downstream of the three Boise River storage dams — and flood irrigation that replenishes the aquifer.
“In the area of strong housing development between Meridian and Nampa, for example, you still have a lot of flood irrigation,” he said. “As housing is developed, that is replaced.”
Drought is affecting farming and ranching operations.
Jemmett said onion size and tonnage will be down. So will potato quality, though yields should stay around average.
Brackett said hay is high-priced and hard to find, contributing to cattle headcount reductions.
He said challenges include beef processing capacity — to be increased in the state in the next year or two — a proposed increase in the lease rate for state grazing land, and wildfire.
He supports the new state law that increases wolf harvest and allowed methods of take.