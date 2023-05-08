Idaho canal (copy)

A canal near Kuna, Idaho, in mid-July 2021. The Natural Resources Conservation Service says there should be ample water for irrigation in most of Idaho this season.

 Brad Carlson/Capital Press

Water supply in much of Idaho will be sufficient for irrigation and other uses thanks to mostly above-normal snowpack and streamflow, according to USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Uncertainty remains about whether Upper Snake River reservoirs, in south-central and east regions, will fill, NRCS hydrologists said in their May 1 outlook for the state.

