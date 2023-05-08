Water supply in much of Idaho will be sufficient for irrigation and other uses thanks to mostly above-normal snowpack and streamflow, according to USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Uncertainty remains about whether Upper Snake River reservoirs, in south-central and east regions, will fill, NRCS hydrologists said in their May 1 outlook for the state.
Water supply also is closer to normal in northern areas that strong Western storms missed.
In the Upper Snake, some users could experience supply limitations because water rights are fully allocated and reservoir carryover storage and winter base flows were low, hydrologists said. Remaining spring weather will determine the balance between irrigation demand, natural flow and how much water is stored in reservoirs.
Stored volume was 83% of normal in Upper Snake reservoirs as of May 1, including 68% on the upstream end at Jackson Lake in Wyoming and Palisades in Idaho. Downstream, storage was around 90% of normal at American Falls Reservoir and Lake Walcott.
Median May-through September streamflow forecasts for the Upper Snake range from about 95% to 150% — except for about 210% in Willow-Blackfoot Portneuf sub-basins.
“While the higher-than-normal snowpack conditions bring drought relief, they are also bringing flooding to local creeks and rivers in this (Upper Snake) region,” hydrologists said.
Snowpack ranged from 137% of normal in the Snake River above Heise to 380% in Willow-Blackfoot Portneuf. Streamflow through September is forecast at 108% of normal at Heise.
Streamflow in April was well above normal in the state’s southeast, and below normal in northern and Upper Snake basins, according to the report.
Conditions that are cooler and wetter than normal are expected in early May. Warmer-than-normal conditions are likely the rest of the month.
Drought status improved in much of the state in April, though many areas are still abnormally dry. Northern Idaho remains in moderate drought. The U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook predicts drought will persist in the northern panhandle and may develop further in the Palouse region to the south, but will improve across the rest of the state.
“After multiple years of drought conditions, it will take time to fully recover,” hydrologists said in the NRCS-Idaho report.
In the panhandle, water-year snowpack ranges from 90-100% of normal while total precipitation is holding steady at 75-80%. Streamflow forecasts through September range from 80-95% of normal.
In the Clearwater River Basin to the south, snowpack was about 110% of normal, total precipitation about 80%. Snow-water equivalent peaked about two weeks later than usual.
In west-central basins important to water supply in the state’s southwest, water-year total precipitation was 100-110% of normal, snowpack 160-220%.
In the central mountains, water-year total precipitation ranged from 110-130% of normal, basin snowpack 145-200%.
South Snake Basin reservoir storage increased substantially in April. Forecast streamflows as a percentage of normal include 154% for the Owyhee River Basin, 160% for Bruneau, 202% for Salmon Falls and 259% for Goose Creek — all of which likely will have sufficient supply, hydrologists said.
Many reservoir operators in early April began flood-risk management operations, releasing water to make room for snowmelt. Streamflow increased to normal or above normal across the state around April 10.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.