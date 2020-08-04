A new study supports raising the Anderson Ranch Dam as a way to increase water storage in southwestern Idaho.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in its Boise River Basin Feasibility Study Draft Environmental Impact Statement says raising the 456-foot dam by 6 feet is the preferred alternative. Doing that would add about 29,000 acre-feet of storage capacity to the current total of 413,000 acre-feet, inundate an estimated 146 additional acres around the reservoir and cost more than $87 million.
The other alternative, to cost an estimated 31% less, would raise the dam 3 feet, add 14,400 acre-feet of capacity and inundate an 73 additional acres.
Reclamation and the Idaho Water Resource Board have been studying options for increasing storage capacity in the Boise River system. Raising Anderson Ranch Dam, on the South Fork Boise River near Mountain Home, could capture and store more runoff during high-water years for irrigation and municipal use while adding power production.
USBR will take public comments through Sept. 14 on the plans.
Comments are taken through a new virtual meeting room instead of public hearings due to COVID-19 restrictions, spokeswoman Michael Coffey said. A teleconference is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26.
Congress in 2018 authorized the study in accordance with the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act. The secretary of the Interior by Jan. 1 must determine the project's feasibility. The federal government shares up to half of the project costs. Cost-share partners pay up-front.
Cynthia Bridge Clark, Water Project Section manager at the Idaho Department of Water Resources, said Anderson Ranch provides added flexibility in that water flowing downstream could be captured and held for delivery “where it’s needed and when.”
IWRB “definitely is interested in providing different solutions for future water needs, and understanding whether additional storage can be an option in the Treasure Valley,” she said.
Depending on public comments and the final decision, the state’s next steps would include coordinating with potential users, Clark said.
“Ultimately the available water supply would be contracted to space holders just as reservoir water is today,” she said. IWRB would "determine who’s interested, what their ability to pay is, and what the contracting and financing structure would look like.”
The South Fork Boise River and Anderson Ranch Reservoir are popular cold-water fisheries.
“We are going to be interested in how they recognize and deal with the impacts of the change in flow regime caused by the dam raise,” said Peter Anderson, Boise-based counsel for Trout Unlimited’s water and habitat program.
Spring high flows move stream-bed gravels and rock, and wet the riparian zone, to the benefit of fish, he said. Cutting these flows too much ultimately could make the channel more ditch-like, flat and short on pools.
Above the dam, the segment of river that is mostly silt-bottomed would eventually lengthen, giving bull trout and kokanee salmon less habitat and cover as they leave the reservoir for moving water, Anderson said.