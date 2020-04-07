A late-March storm that dropped 1 to 2 feet of snow above 6,000 feet has boosted the water outlook in central Idaho.
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in an April 1 report said March storms brought much-needed precipitation to the region’s Wood and Lost River basins, with most sub-basins receiving above-normal precipitation for the month.
The amount of water stored in central-mountain reservoirs is above normal, but given forecasts for lower runoff, ample spring precipitation is needed — especially on the region’s west side — to prevent potential water shortages, NRCS said.
On the upside, the NOAA Climate Prediction Center expects below-normal temperatures and a slight chance of above-average precipitation in April.
West-central basins, which supply irrigators in the greater Boise area, received slightly below-normal precipitation in March. Reservoir storage is above normal, and basin snowpacks are at or near long-term medians. Forecasts call for cool weather and greater-than-usual precipitation in April’s first half.
Snowpack is above normal in much of the Upper Snake River Basin, which received more precipitation than usual last month, NRCS reported. Palisades Reservoir dam operators have started to make room for snowmelt.
The Owyhee River Basin, which includes parts of Oregon, Idaho and Nevada, has below-normal snowpack, and has seen snowmelt at the lower elevations. But water stored in Owyhee Reservoir, near Adrian, Ore., was 121% of normal April 1. Basins along the Idaho-Nevada border have above-normal snowpack.
Basin snowpack totals April 7 included 91% of the long-term median for Boise, 100% for Payette and 103% for Weiser, NRCS reported.
Other totals included 76% in Little Wood, 80% in Big Wood, 82% in Big Lost, and more than 100% in basins in eastern and northern Idaho.