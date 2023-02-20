Attorneys general from 24 states have joined in a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States rule that attempts to expand federal jurisdiction over water using the Clean Water Act.
The lawsuit claims the final WOTUS rules violate the Clean Water Act, the U.S. Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act and will cause serious harm to states and their residents.
WOTUS is used to define the scope of “navigable waters,” which prescribes the Environmental Protection Agency’s and U.S. Army Corp of Engineers jurisdictional reach under the Clean Water Act.
“If WOTUS is defined more broadly, then more waters and land are subject to rigorous permitting requirements, potential criminal penalties for discharges and much more,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit concerns the agencies’ most recent effort to reinterpret WOTUS in an unlawfully aggressive way.
“The agencies rushed to issue the final rule even though the Supreme Court is expected to issue a key decision on the scope of WOTUS in the coming months,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit claims the final rule is riddled with problems and exceeds the agencies’ statutory jurisdiction and authority by encompassing waters with no reasonable connection to navigable waters.
“It is arbitrary and capricious because — among many things — it embraces vague standards with little justification and minimal consideration of costs,” the lawsuit states.
By implementing an overbroad and hopelessly vague scheme, the agencies have toppled the cooperative federalism regime that Congress intended to protect in the Clean Water Act, the attorneys general contend.
“Core state sovereign interest can be subjugated to the desires of two federal administrative agencies, even as to remote, non-navigable, intermittent, ephemeral and purely intrastate waters,” the lawsuit states.
At the same time, states will be saddled with substantial compliance costs, yet the agencies have concluded the final rule does not have federalism implications at all, the lawsuit states.
“Meanwhile, if the final rule is left in place, then ranchers, farmers, miners, homebuilders and other landowners across the country will struggle to undertake even the simplest of activities on their own property without fear of drawing the ire of the federal government,” the lawsuit states.
Landowners will be left to fight their way through an expensive and lengthy administrative process to obtain complex jurisdictional determinations and permits or face substantial civil and criminal penalties, the lawsuit states.
“The final rule’s ambiguous environmental benefits do not justify any of this,” the attorneys general contend.
The states want the court to find the final rule unlawful, vacate it and enjoin the agencies from enforcing it.
“Only then can the states reassume their primary authority over these important waters and Americans can resume enjoyment of their property unencumbered by this overbroad rule,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 16 in U.S. District Court in North Dakota.
It is brought by attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.