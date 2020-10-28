State, federal and tribal agencies are teaming up to study declining groundwater levels in the Walla Walla Basin, part of a new long-term strategy to balance the region's water needs.
It is the first comprehensive effort of its kind in the 1,700-square-mile watershed straddling northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, and builds on more than a decade of work conducted individually by regulators on both sides of the state line.
The Washington Department of Ecology and Oregon Water Resources Department recently formed a partnership, working with the U.S. Geological Survey and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to gain a better understanding of the basin's complex hydrology.
"Certainly there have been some changes in water management the last couple of decades, driven predominately by (endangered species) concerns," said Justin Iverson, OWRD groundwater section manager. "We've seen more dependence on groundwater, as surface water isn't as available."
Agricultural irrigation is by far the largest demand on the groundwater system, Iverson said. There are approximately 125 wells with water rights on the Oregon side of the basin, and 520 permitted groundwater users on the Washington side.
In 2017, Oregon declared the sub-basin a "serious water management problem area" and stopped permitting new agricultural wells. Over the last two decades, Iverson said groundwater levels fell 1-4 feet per year on average in the deeper basalt aquifer, while levels in the shallower sediments have declined up to 40 feet since 1940.
Drop-off in the basalt aquifer has led to some senior water users not getting their "usual and accustomed" amount of groundwater, Iverson said. Meanwhile, surface water from the Walla Walla River is fully appropriated, and regulators must also balance in-stream flows for protected runs of salmon, bull trout and summer steelhead.
"We want to develop the best understanding we can of how the system works as a whole before we look at what we might want to do for continued management," Iverson said.
The groundwater study, in collaboration with the USGS and Umatilla tribes, aims to provide that foundational knowledge. Scientists are already conducting what is known as a seepage study, taking measurements at various points throughout the river and its tributaries to learn more about the how and where groundwater and surface water interact throughout the basin.
Melissa Downes, a hydrogeologist at the Washington Department of Ecology who serves as technical and policy lead for the state Office of Columbia River, said their work in the Walla Walla Basin goes back to 2009 when the Washington Legislature approved the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership.
The partnership is a pilot program for local water management, and includes members from state, federal, local and tribal governments, as well as environmental groups, irrigators and university researchers. Together, they developed strategic plans and water banking agreements to protect more than 20,500 acre-feet of water rights from "use it or lose it" relinquishment.
Still, Downes said the basin has not seen significant in-stream flow improvements. Ecology started the Walla Walla Water 2050 Initiative at the end of 2019 to address water management over the next 30 years, investing $363,000 over the next biennium and extending its partnerships with stakeholders in the basin.
The groundwater study is the first step, Downes said, and will hopefully provide the meat-and-potatoes understanding for just how the basin's hydrology works — such as how and where groundwater enters and leaves the system.
"Once we have that compiled, we'll be able to overlay it with existing groundwater use and existing regulations within the states in the hopes that this will help inform future water supply solutions," she said.
Downes and Iverson said the states will determine the scope of the multi-year project with the USGS by the end of November.