Brownlee Dam

Brownlee Dam.

 Idaho Power

Idaho environmental regulators have released a preliminary draft permit related to pollutants discharged from the hydroelectric power plant at Brownlee Reservoir.

The state Department of Environmental Quality on Oct. 28 said Idaho Power Co. has 10 days to review the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System preliminary draft permit and fact sheet for errors and omissions. Any changes will be incorporated into a draft permit to be released for public comment.

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

