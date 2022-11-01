Idaho environmental regulators have released a preliminary draft permit related to pollutants discharged from the hydroelectric power plant at Brownlee Reservoir.
The state Department of Environmental Quality on Oct. 28 said Idaho Power Co. has 10 days to review the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System preliminary draft permit and fact sheet for errors and omissions. Any changes will be incorporated into a draft permit to be released for public comment.
When the draft permit is issued will depend on what changes the department makes, said Triffie Ransom, Discharge Elimination System permit writer. Issuance will trigger a comment period, typically 30 days.
Brownlee is the most upstream of Idaho Power’s three dams in Hells Canyon of the Snake River, on the Idaho-Oregon border.
“We are reviewing the draft permit and will continue working with IDEQ to resolve this permitting issue,” said Brad Bowlin, an Idaho Power spokesman.
The process stems from a settlement the company entered with the department in June because it does not have a pollutant discharge permit for one of Brownlee’s generating units, he said.
Brownlee had four generating units when it was completed in 1959. The company received National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits for them in 1974. A fifth unit was added in 1980.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency never issued a discharge permit for the fifth unit despite some 30 written requests by Idaho Power over the years, Bowlin said.
The lack of a discharge permit, required under the federal Clean Water Act, has not resulted in additional water pollution because the company took proactive steps typically associated with hydro discharges and has been operating Brownlee Unit 5 in accordance with the existing permit governing the other four generators, he said.
The company’s monitoring has not found discharges that exceed 1974 permit thresholds, Bowlin said.
Administration of the discharge permits moved from EPA to the state Department of Environmental Quality several years ago.
At hydroelectric plants, the permits address oil, water temperature and acidity. Potential sources include lubricants for turbine parts, detergents to maintain plant equipment and cooling water systems.
The cooling systems transfer excess heat from generators and turbines through exchangers to cooling water. The cooling water has minimal impact on river temperature, as the amount released is a small fraction of the river’s flow, Bowlin said.
Idaho Power uses greaseless wicket gate bushings at many of its mid-Snake plants and at Brownlee Unit 5. They reduce the potential for oil-based lubricants to come into contact with water flowing through the plant, he said.
The company also uses sumps. They catch normal leakage and any spills on the operating floor, and separate oil from water to prevent discharge of oil into the river. Sensors detect oil and grease in the sumps.
