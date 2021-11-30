The Idaho Water Resource Board has approved a contract with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to complete the final design and construction of an expansion of Anderson Ranch Dam.
Anderson Ranch Reservoir, which is on the South Fork Boise River northeast of Mountain Home, can hold 413,000 acre-feet of water. Raising the 456-foot dam by 6 feet as proposed would add about 29,000 acre-feet of capacity.
The board wants to increase water storage in the state. In the southwest region, a study found expansion preferable at Anderson Ranch than at either of the other two Boise River dams, Arrowrock or Lucky Peak. Reclamation owns Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers owns Lucky Peak, which is the closest dam to Boise. Anderson Ranch is the largest.
In late May, a Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision due this year was postponed to 2023 to allow more analysis.
Signing the cost-share contract allows the project to move into its final design phase and to continue, said Christine Schuldheisz, Reclamation public affairs specialist in Boise. It does not affect the schedule for the Final EIS and Record of Decision.
“Now that we are past this key milestone, we are initiating final design and continue to coordinate with the IWRB,” she said.
Reclamation and the board, which is the official non-federal partner, faced a Dec. 16 deadline to start final design work as required under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act. Finalizing the contract was a key step in meeting the deadline, the board said in a release.
“We’ve got a good project here for moving forward,” Board Chairman Jeff Raybould said.
“Now we can move forward with detailed design of the dam raise, an important next step in the project,” said Lanie Paquin, manager of Reclamation’s Snake River Office.
Preliminary estimates indicate the overall project will cost $83.3 million to complete, the board said. The WIIN Act requires Reclamation project partners to pay the non-federal share of project capital costs up front. The board will cover 88.95% of project costs, Reclamation 11.05% — $74.1 million and $9.2 million, respectively.
The contract “allows us to begin working on the enlargement of the reservoir,” Brian Patton, executive officer for the board, said in an interview. “There will be quite a bit of pre-construction work, such as final design work and geotechnical boring, before actual construction is launched. But it allows us to start movement in that direction and ultimately, by 2028, have an enlarged reservoir.”
Construction could start in 2024 or 2025, he said. Some other work could happen earlier, like moving docks or campgrounds.
Signing the contract with Reclamation also helps the board in arranging contracts with potential space holders — users of the additional water — including fees they would pay the board, Patton said.
If revenue-backed bonds are issued, space-holder fees could be used to repay them. But Patton said depending on Gov. Brad Little’s budget recommendations to the 2022 Legislature and state legislative action with American Rescue Plan Act funds, bonds may not be needed. In that case, the board could use the space-holder fees for future projects.
A line item in the recently passed federal infrastructure spending bill authorizes the use of American Rescue Plan funds for the non-federal match for Bureau of Reclamation projects, he said.