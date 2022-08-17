WGC MW Ice-Harbor-Dam-Tour_Lori J Maricle_10.jpg (copy)

The Ice Harbor Lock is 675 feet long and 86 feet wide, with a minimum depth of 16 feet, and can accommodate a tugboat pushing up to four barges. Proponents say the use of barges on the Snake and Columbia rivers is far more efficient than using trucks or railroad.

 Washington Grain Commission

The volume of freight and grain moving through the Snake River dams increases every year, members of a federal advisory committee say.

"I think that is a misconception that is out there that should be debunked," said Spencer Murphy, general counsel for the Canal Barge Co. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you