East Columbia Basin Irrigation District Manager Craig Simpson speaks during a ceremony May 27, 2021, for the new EL 47.5 delivery system, replacing declining well water with water from the Columbia Basin Project.
Eastern Washington agricultural leaders are seeking funding to replace a handful of bridges that will create bottlenecks in new canals used to distribute irrigation water from the Columbia River.
Pushing past an obstruction causes the water elevation to rise in canals and creates safety concerns, said Craig Simpson, secretary-manager of the East-Columbia Basin Irrigation District in Othello.
The district would have to interrupt or ration water deliveries to avoid backups.
"It's not optimal," Simpson said. "If it was unchecked ... the elevation would rise, overtop the canal and the canal would fail because it would erode out the side."
Eight of the bridges that need to be lengthened are in Adams County, which cannot afford to replace them, the Columbia Basin Development League says.
The total cost of the eight bridges, plus two others in Grant county, is more than $42 million.
"Only so much construction can occur in a given year, and Congress will only fund what can be obligated within one year and spent within five years," league executive director Sara Higgins said. "We want to see more than one bridge funded in a year, but all 10 at once probably isn't realistic."
The bridges do not qualify for funding from other sources such as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bridge Investment Program, as they are not in a significant state of disrepair.
Currently, the Adams County bridges don't cause problems with water deliveries, Simpson said.
"We probably have just a few years before another system would come on that would put us in a position that would actually cause us some problems," Simpson said.
Progress hinges on how quickly farmers' groundwater replacement systems are built, Simpson said.
A bridge in Grant County needs to be addressed "sooner than later," as it causes "some backwater" and is at a point in the system that all the water goes past it, Simpson said.
The district is working with county officials.
"I'm not overly concerned, as long as we're making efforts, ..." Simpson said. "That's a good start, at least we recognize some work needs to be done there and we're trying to figure out how to address it."
According to the irrigation district's analysis, only eight of the 10 bridges may wind up needing to be replaced, Simpson said.
"We're going to do more measurements and surveying this winter to confirm that," he said. "(It) would be fantastic for everybody."
The league will continue to seek state and federal funding, Higgins said.
"The support both state and federal legislators have shown for this project continues to be enormously appreciated," she said. "It simply wouldn't be happening without their efforts."
Simpson is optimistic about future funding.
"There's a lot of effort going on right now, and it's just trying to find the funding source that gets us there," he said. "It may just be that we need to keep knocking on a door until we find the right door to get in."
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com