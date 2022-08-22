EL 47.5 ceremony

East Columbia Basin Irrigation District Manager Craig Simpson speaks during a ceremony May 27, 2021, for the new EL 47.5 delivery system, replacing declining well water with water from the Columbia Basin Project.

 O’Delia Linden/East Columbia Basin Irrigation District

Eastern Washington agricultural leaders are seeking funding to replace a handful of  bridges that will create bottlenecks in new canals used to distribute irrigation water from the Columbia River.

Pushing past an obstruction causes the water elevation to rise in canals and creates safety concerns, said Craig Simpson, secretary-manager of the East-Columbia Basin Irrigation District in Othello.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you