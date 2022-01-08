SPOKANE — Help is available for area farmers to resolve water quality problems, according to the Spokane Conservation District.
Walt Edelen, district water resources manager, estimates that 60 of more than 200 farmers in the Hangman Creek watershed, also called Latah Creek, have received letters from the state Department of Ecology in the last five years indicating they need to address water quality.
Landowners and farmers need to understand that "there are eyeballs out there, there's eyes on them and what they're doing," Edelen said. "What we're trying to do is let producers know we're here to help."
It's better for producers to be proactive if they're along a waterway, Edelen said.
In 2015, the Spokane Riverkeeper environmental group sued Ecology to monitor and restore the watershed, stating in its lawsuit that "agricultural pollution is by far the biggest source of pollution throughout the watershed," citing "poor agricultural practices, such as animal waste runoff, inadequate soil tillage and a lack of riparian buffers."
In 2018, Ecology signed a settlement agreement to assess land use and creek conditions and work with stakeholders on best management practices.
Available programs include:
• $1.8 million in financial assistance for the Conservation Stewardship Program, bolstered by funding from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
• $1.5 million in the Hangman Creek best management practices program.
• The Regional Conservation Partnership Program-funded commodity buffer program is ending, but the district is continuing it at $25,000 a year out of district coffers. It reimburses farmers the value of crops lost to a buffer, he said.
The conservation district is not a regulatory agency with enforcement authority. It performs a "balancing act" between producers and Ecology, Edelen said.
"We don't want people getting in trouble, but we also don't want things to get out of hand with producers — a lot of them feel Ecology is overstepping their bounds of authority," he said. "We know the anxiety that's out there. We can potentially help them."
The district will offer meetings about the programs in February, Edelen said.
"(Landowners) need to understand the pressures that are mounting and where they are coming from," he said. "It can help them be proactive with best management practices. But we just want them to be aware."
