The Spokane Conservation District will host its 80th birthday celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 during an open house in new digs.
Festivities include a seed-saving class led by the district's Vets on the Farm program, children's activities, science booths, a farmers market, an opportunity to join the Friends of the Quarry volunteer group and a tour of the new building.
The district moved in April from its old location near the Spokane County Fairgrounds to the new building at 4422 E. 8th Ave. in Spokane Valley.
"We look forward to this securing our ability to provide the resources and technical services that we do for the next 80 years," Vicki Carter, district director, said of the move.
The old building belongs to Spokane County. At 9,000 square feet, it was too small.
"We were out of room, quite frankly," Carter said. "Both in terms of interior space for our staffing needs and exterior space in terms of where we were having to keep equipment. We had our farming equipment stored all over the county because we didn't have any space there."
The new building is 12,500 square feet, Carter said. The district purchased the land for $1.2 million in 2017 and secured a $4.2 million loan for the new building.
A 7,000-square-foot building already on the property has been rented out.
Construction will also begin shortly on a 15,000-square-foot building as part of a public/private partnership using a $4.2 million low-interest 20-year loan from the state Department of Commerce's Community Economic Revitalization Board program.
Half of that building will be occupied by Intrinium, a private information technology and security solutions company, and the other half will be leased out. Intrinium contributed $750,000 for its portion of the loan, Carter said.
"We're building this whole thing out to be a campus," Carter said. "We're really excited about that."
District chairman Jerry Scheele said the district's biggest accomplishment in the past eight decades is its direct-seed loan program, which offers low-interest loans through the state Department of Ecology and Centennial Clean Water Fund to Eastern Washington farmers as they switch to direct seeding. The practice results in less erosion, more moisture retention and soil structure improvement.
"We are able to offer this to our producers when they might not have otherwise been able to afford to make this conversion," Carter said.
The district offers "cutting-edge" information and financial and technical resources, Carter said.
"Our role is to be that conduit of those resources, to be that connection for them," she said.
Many farmers have served on the district's board and committees over the last 80 years, providing information and feedback, Carter said.
"We're based in agriculture, we're based in soil conservation," Carter said. "We have this symbiotic relationship, and it's a beautiful thing. We love the role we get to play, and we value the role the farmers have with us."
The district requests RSVPs by Sept. 22 to have a count for supplies and staffing at the open house.