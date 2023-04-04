DJ regional snowpack story

The California Department of Water Resources measures snow at Phillips Station on April 3. The state’s snowpack was 237% of average, tying a record set in 1952.

 California Department of Water Resources

California’s mighty snowpack stands out, but other Western states enjoyed good snow years, too.

The Golden State’s snowpack Monday was 237% of normal, the biggest departure from average since electronic sensors were installed in the mid-1980s, according to water officials.

