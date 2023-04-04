California’s mighty snowpack stands out, but other Western states enjoyed good snow years, too.
The Golden State’s snowpack Monday was 237% of normal, the biggest departure from average since electronic sensors were installed in the mid-1980s, according to water officials.
It tied the 1952 snowpack as the biggest ever for the beginning of April. Snow is measured at more places now, complicating comparing the two years, officials said.
Nevada and Utah also have snowpacks more than 200% of average. Washington is at the low end among Western states, with a snowpack that was 104% of average on Tuesday.
“We don’t totally rejoice in the numbers,” said Scott Pattee, Natural Resources Conservation Service snow supply specialist in Washington.
“We’re hitting peak snowpack, as we speak — maybe. We’ll see what the next week holds.”
La Nina conditions reigned over the winter. The rule of thumb is that La Nina winters are cold and wet in the northern tier of the U.S. and warm and dry in the southern tier.
In the Northwest and California, however, as one went south, the snowpacks got larger.
Snowpacks in Washington basins ranged Tuesday from 85% of normal in North Puget Sound bordering Canada to 130% of average in the Lower Snake basin in southeast Washington.
Some low-elevation snowstorms never climbed high enough to dump snow on the Cascade Range, Pattee said.
The volume of water in the Bureau of Reclamation’s five reservoirs in the Yakima River basin was 76% average Tuesday. Precipitation has been only 73% of normal at the reservoirs since the water year began Oct. 1.
Snowpacks that will melt this spring into the reservoirs are close to average. The reclamation bureau forecast last month that irrigators with junior water-rights will get 86% of normal water supplies. The bureau will update the forecast Thursday.
Oregon’s snowpack was 172% of average Tuesday, the largest for this time of year since 2008, NRCS lead hydrologist Matt Warbritton said.
March was cold and snowy, keeping mid- and low-elevation snowpacks in place. Snowpacks in all basins are well above normal. Snowpacks in the John Day, Harney and Owyhee basins are more than 200% above average.
“We’re still seeing snowpack buildup across the state, which is pretty significant for this time of year,” Warbritton said.
The percentage of Oregon in drought decreased to 57% from 77% during March, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Drought conditions remain extreme in the middle of Oregon. Stream flows are still low and soils are still dry and will need more than one good snow year to recover, Warbritton said.
In Idaho, snowpacks Tuesday were 105% of normal north of the Salmon River and 142% south of the river, which flows through Central Idaho.
Basin snowpacks ranged from 90% of average in the Northern Panhandle to 213% of normal in the southwest corner of the state.
Drought covers 29% of Idaho, an improvement from the 79% at the beginning of the month, according to the Drought Monitor.
In the Northern Sierra Nevada, where California’s largest reservoirs are, the snowpack was 192% of normal.
The Central Sierra snowpack was 237% of average, and the Southern Sierra was 300% of normal, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
Officials warned melting snow may cause severe flooding, especially in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
After the driest three years on record, the water resources department has shifted to flood response, Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement.
“We have provided flood assistance to many communities who just a few months ago were facing severe drought impacts,” she said.
Nevada’s snowpack was 252% of average, followed by Utah’s 211%, according to NRCS.
Other Western snowpacks included New Mexico, 184% of average; Colorado, 137% of average; Wyoming, 122% of average; and Montana, 109% of average.
Arizona was reporting 551% of average, but some sites were missing and the report may be misleading, according to NRCS.
