PORTLAND — March is historically when mountain snowpacks reach their apex across Oregon, but not this year.
Persistent dry weather and above-normal temperatures have led to more snowmelt and less precipitation during the month, according to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, significantly hampering the state's drought recovery.
Every river basin is measuring below-average for precipitation compared to the 30-year median from 1991 to 2020. All but one basin is also below-average for snow-water equivalent, with the Hood, Sandy and Lower Deschutes watershed being the lone exception.
In its monthly Oregon Basin Outlook Report, the NRCS predicted that, due to multi-year impacts, extensive drought will persist through early summer.
"With the historic peak for snowpack in Oregon passed and no meaningful drought reduction from the start of the water year, water users and managers in many regions should prepare for significantly reduced water supplies during the summer," the report states.
The worst conditions are in central and southern Oregon, where irrigators are receiving just a fraction of their usual water supplies.
The Klamath, Lake County, Harney, Owyhee, Malheur and John Day basins each have less than 50% of median snow-water equivalent — the amount of water contained in snow. Conditions are slightly better farther north, though still largely below average.
Snowpack peaked for most basins in central and southern Oregon in early January following a series of winter storms that dumped several feet of snow in the Cascade Range.
However, rapid snowmelt began around mid-March and several snowpack telemetry sites east of the Cascades have recorded either their lowest or second-lowest cumulative precipitation over the last 83 days, according to the NRCS.
Overall precipitation for the water year dating back to Oct. 1 ranges from 69% in the Malheur Basin in southeast Oregon to 98% in the Hood, Sandy and Lower Deschutes basins.
The Willamette Basin, which accounts for 40% of Oregon's $5.7 billion in agricultural products, is faring comparatively well with 91% of median precipitation and 78% snowpack.
Northeast Oregon is a mixed bag, with the Umatilla, Walla Walla and Willow basins at 90% of median precipitation and 72% snowpack. Farther east, the Grande Ronde, Burnt, Powder and Imnaha basins are at 81% precipitation and 65% snowpack.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 93% of Oregon is in some stage of drought, including 15% in "exceptional" drought, the highest category. Gov. Kate Brown has declared a drought emergency in four counties, including Crook, Jefferson, Klamath and Morrow counties, giving state agencies additional flexibility managing water rights.
Counties under a governor-declared drought emergency can also apply for state and federal disaster relief funding. Another three counties, including Gilliam, Harney and Jackson counties, have requested an emergency declaration.
Drought affects both reservoir storage and streamflows that farms, fish and wildlife depend on during the irrigation season. Multiple years of drought means there is little reservoir carryover from one year to the next, resulting in critically low levels.
The NRCS reports the lowest reservoir volumes are in Southern Oregon, in some cases storing less than 25% of capacity.
As of April 1, summer streamflow forecasts are also "generally below median for much of the state, with few exceptions in the Mt. Hood area."
"With the end of the snow accumulation season approaching and the historic month for peak snowpack over, the timing and rate of melting and runoff will be the dominant factors in further shaping the outlook for summer streamflow," the agency states.