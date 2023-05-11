BC Snake R near Bliss Id 101521.jpg (copy) (copy)

The Snake River near Bliss, Idaho.

 Brad Carlson/Capital Press File

How to be the best steward of the Snake River in the future is a major theme of this year’s Idaho Water Law and Resource Issues Seminar.

The Idaho Water Users Association will present the seminar June 12-13 at the Sun Valley Resort. Up to 200 attendees are expected.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you