How to be the best steward of the Snake River in the future is a major theme of this year’s Idaho Water Law and Resource Issues Seminar.
The Idaho Water Users Association will present the seminar June 12-13 at the Sun Valley Resort. Up to 200 attendees are expected.
“A lot is going on in water right now, and so it is important our members are up to date,” said Kathryn Scott, the Boise-based association’s office and program manager.
Camille Touton, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation commissioner, will attend. In addition to the operation of Reclamation-owned dams that store water for irrigation and other uses, she is expected to discuss sources of money from Reclamation for water-related projects.
“We are very involved, and as a state we are leaning into this time of fund availability,” Scott said. Touton and her staff “have been very supportive of the needs of members.”
The state Water Resource Board also has funded more projects recently. The work of the board and the annual legislative session that concluded in April will be discussed.
From a policy and law standpoint a big theme of the seminar will be “the Snake River as it exits Idaho and works its way to the Columbia River and the ocean — and the impact of various issues, disputes and challenges that are happening there,” said Paul Arrington, the association’s executive director and general counsel.
Issues range from the proposed breaching of the four Lower Snake dams in Washington to benefit fish migration — which would impact power production; the Port of Lewiston, Idaho; irrigation; and barge traffic — to various formal agreements that pertain to the Snake and Columbia rivers.
“There’s just a lot of pressure in the region right now to resolve a number of conflicts,” Arrington said. Idaho water users “rely heavily on this river system, so we have a stake in the outcome.”
The administration of President Joe Biden “has taken a very active role in these issues, so that prompts more action,” he said.
The current above-average water year in much of the state is welcome, but “we can’t sit back,” Arrington said. Water rights in the Eastern Snake Plain, aquifer modeling, competing needs for water and other issues will be discussed.
Mat Weaver, Idaho Department of Water Resources deputy director, is slated to discuss groundwater management plans and mitigation agreements in the Eastern Snake Plain, where senior surface water users are involved in an ongoing rights call on junior groundwater pumpers.
Information: Scott, 208-344-6690 or iwua@iwua.org.
