The Snake River’s three headwater reservoirs could be drawn down to near 40-year lows by this fall, a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water manager says.
The amount of water left in the reservoirs after last year's irrigation season was much lower than the previous year, and the forecast for snow runoff is well below average.
Palisades Reservoir in Idaho and Jackson Lake in Wyoming are projected to not fill this year, said Jeremy Dalling, Reclamation's Upper Snake reservoir operations lead.
On the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River in Idaho, Island Park Reservoir is expected to fill.
“At this time, it is reasonably likely all three reservoirs are going to observe some of the lowest levels we have seen in 40 years,” Dalling said.
Actual reservoir levels this fall will depend on demand and whether conditions are drier or wetter than expected, he said.
“...All are going to be down very low in the fall,” he said. They are expected to get 65-75% of average runoff.
Irrigation water first comes from streamflow and then from reservoir storage.
Dalling said most of the stored water likely will be needed for irrigation, and “consequently, the expected demand on the reservoirs will also impact recreation, possibly limiting access and lowering reservoir levels.”
Island Park storage is above average. A water saving project and a period of reduced demand last year helped, he said. Rains came when harvested hay was on the ground for curing and baling, which took longer and delayed resumption of regular irrigation demand.
Storage in Palisades and Jackson reservoirs is well below average and year-earlier levels, Dalling said. The reservoirs contain about 650,000 acre-feet combined, down from around 1.7 million acre-feet a year ago.
Jackson was 23% full at the end of the day April 17, which is 37% of average for that date, he said.
Palisades was 37% full, which is 71% of average.
Island Park was 93% full, which is 108% of average.
On April 17, 2021, Jackson was 77% full, Palisades was 88% full and Island Park was 90% full.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.