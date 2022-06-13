The Bureau of Reclamation is boosting the Snake River's flow to help migrating fish, but not as much as last year.
The Snake River’s annual flow increase to help salmon and steelhead as they migrate downstream is expected to be 18-30% less than last year’s.
But this year's volume is higher than originally anticipated because of heavy spring rain, said Brian Stevens, supervisory civil engineer at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Upper Snake Field Office in Heyburn.
Stevens said increased flow for fish, known as flow augmentation, will be 300,000 to 350,000 acre-feet, down from last year’s 427,000.
“We deliver what is available,” he said. “It reflects low storage and low anticipated runoff.”
However, this year's total is above initial projections, which ranged from 220,000 to 280,000 acre-feet, Stevens said.
The flow augmentation could increase even more depending on water availability.
Under a 2008 National Marine Fisheries Service biological opinion for managing the fish, reclamation provides up to 487,000 acre-feet of flow augmentation each year in the Snake River Basin above Brownlee Reservoir. The reservoir is in southeastern Oregon near the Idaho border.
Storage has been below normal this year in the eastern and central sections of the basin, and at or near normal in the west.
Joel Fenolio, Reclamation water management operations team supervisor in Boise, said June 9 that after one of the driest January-March periods since 1980 in the southern half of Idaho, “the last 70 days have turned out to be among the wettest, helping many reservoirs to refill more than earlier projections, or at least to delay irrigation demand.”
Stevens said the share of flow augmentation in eastern Idaho from Palisades, American Falls, Minidoka and Milner reservoirs is about 53,000 acre-feet, down from 94,400 last year.
