Efforts to replenish and sustain the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer are showing positive results, with another volume bump in the underground reservoir this past year.
The latest data monitoring the aquifer level indicates the volume of water stored increased about 350,000 acre-feet in the last year and 2.2 million acre-feet in the past five years.
“It was a very good year,” said Mike McVay, a hydrogeologist at the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
There was pretty good precipitation, and managed recharge put a “heck of a lot” of water in the aquifer. The settlement agreement between groundwater pumpers and surface water irrigators also helped, he said.
Hydrologists don’t know how much water is in the aquifer overall but started tracking volume changes in 1912, he said.
Recharge wasn’t as high as the 2016-17 and 2017-18 water years, but precipitation in those years was abnormally high, he said.
“Those two good years were unsustainable,” he said.
Precipitation this past year was normal to above normal in most areas, providing for the level of recharge managers would hope for, he said.
“I think this is a good success story, he said.
The department monitors changes in the aquifer level by measuring 269 ground water wells and taking a conservative approach to estimating long-term trends.
“I removed some of the flashier wells that are close to recharge sites to increase our confidence,” he said.
By 2026, the goal is to return the aquifer levels to the average of the 1991 through 2001 levels, Brian Patton, IDWR planning bureau chief, said.
That goal was set in the 2015 settlement agreement between Idaho Ground Water Appropriators and the Surface Water Coalition, he said.
“Both ground water user actions and the state recharge program contribute to this goal,” he said.
In the settlement agreement, ground water users committed to reduce consumptive use by about 240,000 acre-feet annually. They exceeded that commitment last year, reducing use by 260,000 acre feet and providing an additional 90,000 acre-feet for recharge, IDWR reported.
The state recharged about 448,000 acre-feet of natural flow this past year, Patton said.
The Water Resource Board estimates the aquifer was being depleted by 200,000 acre-feet a year between 1952 and 2017. Its goal is to recharge 250,000 acre-feet annually, averaging wet years with dry years.
IDWR hydrologists also reported aquifer discharges in the Thousand Springs area and along the Snake River between Blackfoot and Minidoka are trending upward over the last five years.
“If we’re seeing higher levels in the aquifer, we should be seeing higher discharge from the springs — the primary outlet for the aquifer,” Matt Anders, IDWR hydrologist, said.
“It’s great to see the upward trend continuing,” said Roger Chase, Water Resource Board chairman. “Our plan is working.”
Recharge efforts will need to continue because water leaks out of the aquifer, McVay said.
“I think it’s going to be an integral part of our management plan for the foreseeable future,” he said.