SACRAMENTO — The federal government this week awarded the Sites Project Authority, responsible for building a new reservoir in California, with $30 million to move the project forward.
This is another step for the proposed reservoir, moving it closer to construction.
The $30 million came from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Congress passed last year. It will be added to an existing $134 million pool from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton said this investment from the infrastructure law, combined with Reclamation's investment, will "increase water storage capacity" and lay conveyance pipelines that enable more sustainable water delivery.
Local project leaders say they are excited and grateful for the additional funding.
"We appreciate that our federal partners continue to recognize the importance of Sites Reservoir and the positive impact it will have on California," Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority, said in a statement.
The project would create a new off-stream reservoir with 1.5 million acre-feet of storage capacity 10 miles west of the town of Maxwell, primarily in Glenn and Colusa counties.
"There's no dam there now; this would be a brand-new dam where water would be diverted off the Sacramento River (and put in storage)," Ernest Conant, director the Bureau of Reclamation's California Great Basin Region, told the Capital Press earlier this year.
The purpose of the project is to create more reliable water supplies for environmental, municipal and agricultural uses in Northern California — especially during drought.
"We've got to be able to capture water in wet years and store it for dry years," said Conant. "It's absolutely essential to have sustainable agriculture."
Durst, of the Sites Project Authority, echoed the importance of the proposed dam.
“Through Sites, we are building smarter infrastructure that will provide water supplies for people, farms and the environment when it’s needed most," he said.
