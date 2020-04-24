A swath of Central Washington between Canada and Oregon has fallen into a "severe" drought, even though the state's winter snowpack was above average for the eighth time in the past decade.
Washington State Assistant Climatologist Karin Bumbaco said Thursday that more storms than usual came from the west rather than the southwest. The storms hit the Cascade straight on, dumping snow at higher elevations but were tapped out by the time they got to the eastside, she said.
"The rain shadow was really strong this winter," Bumbaco said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday that the severe drought covers more than 12% of the state, touching parts of Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Grant, Yakima and Benton counties. Some 18% of the state, also in Central Washington, is in a "moderate" drought.
The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center predicts the Northwest and Northern California will be warmer and drier than normal in May, June and July.
"If that's accurate, we'll probably expect the severe drought to persist through the summer and possibly get worse," Bumbaco said.
If a drought brings hardship, the Department of Ecology probably won't have money for drought-relief projects. The Legislature didn't stash away money in case of a drought, and the coronavirus-caused economic slowdown is expected to cause a budget deficit.
Ecology's drought coordinator Jeff Marti said the state is watching a few basins where junior water-right holders routinely face curtailments in dry years. The basins, mostly in southwest and northwest Washington, are particularly reliant on spring rain.
"It is really dry on the eastside, but that's a part of the state that depends on irrigation agriculture, and the snowpack is good," Marti said.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service reported Washington's snowpack on April 1 was 109% of average. The snowpack has been below average on April 1 twice since 2011. Climatologists have identified a long-term decline in Northwest snowpacks.
The Bureau of Reclamation projects that Yakima Valley irrigators subject to curtailments in dry years will receive 96% of their normal water supply. The bureau is scheduled to update the forecast in early May.
In making its May through July forecast, the climate center said odds favor a La Nina forming in late summer or early fall and lasting through the winter. La Nina conditions, a cooling of sea-surface temperatures along the equator in the mid-Pacific, are linked to cool and wet winters in Northwest.
Sea-surface temperatures are currently "neutral," neither much above or below normal.