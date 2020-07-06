KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — As severe drought grips the Klamath Basin, the U.S. Senate has passed a bill intended to help local farmers and ranchers hard-hit by water shortages.
The bill is a technical fix to the 2018 Water Resources Development Act, which included a provision for up to $10 million annually to establish a water banking program in the basin, which straddles Southern Oregon and Northern California.
The money is supposed to pay for things like idling farmland or pumping groundwater in lieu of surface water in especially dry years. But lawmakers say language in the original bill was unclear, making it difficult for growers to access funding from the Bureau of Reclamation.
Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both Democrats, announced the corrections July 1. Rep. Greg Walden, Oregon's lone congressional Republican whose district covers Klamath County, has introduced similar legislation in the House.
"Southern Oregon knows this will be a tough water year, and this bill would provide timely and vital clarity to free up money for farmers and ranchers in the Klamath Basin facing these challenges in real time," Wyden said in a statement. "Senate passage of this legislation takes a significant step forward to help the basin, and I'm all in with pressing forward on the remaining steps to get this important bill across the finish line."
The Bureau of Reclamation will deliver 140,000 acre-feet of water to the Klamath Project in 2020 — less than half of normal demand.
The Klamath Project provides irrigation water for roughly 230,000 acres of farmland from the Klamath River and Upper Klamath Lake.
A combination of drought and more water required in-stream for federally protected fish has left farmers scrambling for alternatives to make ends meet. The basin's water banking was supposed to be one solution for years like this.
Paul Simmons, executive director of the Klamath Water Users Association, said the ambiguity of the original bill has stalled programs meant to assist producers.
"If this (fix) were in effect at the beginning of this year, we would be way ahead," Simmons told the Capital Press.
Once the bill passes the House and is signed by President Donald Trump, it will make the programs much more efficient and responsive to grower needs, Simmons said. He praised the delegation's bipartisan approach, which he called "refreshing and welcome."
In a statement, Merkley said it is imperative for the federal government to do all it can to assist the drought-stricken Klamath Basin.
"As the basin grapples with a particularly difficult season, this correction will allow farmers to access much-needed resources as they continue long-term work to address water supply challenges in the region," Merkley said.
Walden said he looks forward to passing the bill in the House.
"This technical fix is long overdue, and with the Klamath Basin facing a drought, this couldn't come at a better time," he said. "Our farmers in the basin need all the help they can get."