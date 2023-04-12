A federal district judge in North Dakota on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration’s Waters of the U.S. rule from going into effect in 24 states.

“This ruling reinforces our belief that the current WOTUS rule is a clear case of government overreach,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president.

