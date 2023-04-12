A federal district judge in North Dakota on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration’s Waters of the U.S. rule from going into effect in 24 states.
“This ruling reinforces our belief that the current WOTUS rule is a clear case of government overreach,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president.
Farm Bureau, along with 17 other organizations, intervened in the lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers brought by 24 states. Four North American Tribes also intervened.
Opponents of the rule contend it would threaten land use and massively expand the federal government’s jurisdiction over waters not intended to be included in the Clean Water Act.
Duvall said the North Dakota court’s ruling is the first successful court challenge on behalf of farmers and ranchers who simply want clear rules.
The ruling follows a March 20 ruling by a federal judge in Texas halting the rule in that state and Idaho the same day it went into effect.
“Two district courts have now acknowledged the new rule likely oversteps EPA’s authority under the Clean Water Act,” Duvall said.
National Cattlemen Beef Association also intervened in the North Dakota case.
“Once again, the courts have affirmed that the Biden administration’s WOTUS rule is overreaching and harmful to America’s beef farmers and ranchers,” said Todd Wilkinson, NCBA president and a South Dakota cattle producer.
“Cattle producers in 26 states now have some additional certainty while this rule is being litigated, and we are optimistic that the Supreme Court will provide nationwide clarity on the federal government’s proper jurisdiction over water,” he said.
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Sackett v. EPA in October and is expected to issue a decision by summer. The decision will likely focus on WOTUS.
“With the rule now on hold in more than half the country, EPA and the U.S. Army Corps should do the right thing by listening to our legitimate concerns and rewriting the rule to draw a bright line of jurisdiction,” Duvall said.
“This isn’t just a philosophical dispute. Farmers and ranchers in the remaining states are left with no clear way to determine where federal jurisdiction begins and ends on their own property. The rule creates a fuzzy, subjective assessment that’s unfair to landowners,” he said.
Clean water is important to everyone, and farmers and ranchers certainly share the goal of caring for natural resources and they depend on them for their livelihoods, he said.
“All we’re asking for is a sensible rule that farmers can interpret without hiring a team of lawyers,” he said.
The 24 states impacted by the North Dakota court’s ruling are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.
