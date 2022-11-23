A harbor seal with a fish

A harbor seal with a fish.

 Ralph Lear/123rf

Washington will need to lethally remove seals and sea lions and watch what happens to learn how much the pinnipeds are harming salmon, according to a report prepared for legislators.

The Washington State Academy of Sciences reports that Steller sea lions, California sea lions and harbor seals are likely impeding salmon recovery.

