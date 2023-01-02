Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Ed Schriever as state delegate on the Northwest Power and Conservation Council.
Schriever, who plans to retire as state Department of Fish and Game director as of February, succeeds Jim Yost on the council. Yost, who has served since 2007, will retire.
The 1980 Northwest Power Act authorized Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington to form the council and develop a regional power plan, and fish and wildlife program, to balance the Northwest’s environment and energy needs. Preserving the benefits of the Columbia River and tributaries is a key goal. The plans and programs it develops are used by the Bonneville Power Administration and other federal agencies.
Schriever has more than four decades of experience in wildlife management. He worked in eight jobs over a 39-year career at Fish and Game, including director since 2019. He earned a bachelor’s degree in fisheries science from Oregon State University.
“My 15 years of executive leadership in natural resource management have prepared me to represent Idaho on the council very well,” he said in a release from the governor’s office. Yost has been an excellent delegate, “and I have appreciated our partnership, as IDFG is charged with implementing much of the council’s fish and wildlife program here in Idaho.” Council delegate “is an important and interesting position that influences decisions important to Idaho.”
Little said he is thankful for Schriever’s service at Fish and Game and is confident in his ability to represent the state on the council.
The governor thanked Yost for his more than 50 years of service in natural resources, and said Yost’s “deep knowledge of our water, agriculture and wildlife made him an asset to Idaho.”
