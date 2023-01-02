directoredschriever_0.jpg

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Ed Schriever as state delegate on the Northwest Power and Conservation Council.

Schriever, who plans to retire as state Department of Fish and Game director as of February, succeeds Jim Yost on the council. Yost, who has served since 2007, will retire.

