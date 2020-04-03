Minidoka and A&B irrigation district managers expect to take ownership of canals and other water-delivery infrastructure by autumn through a streamlined U.S. Bureau of Reclamation title-transfer process.
System ownership will ease regulatory burdens on the south-central Idaho districts and enable them to effectively participate in the state’s Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer recharge program.
Minidoka Irrigation District Manager Dan Davidson said ownership will help in promptly arranging “soft conversions” that amount to “taking some surface water from our system and applying it to ground that would be otherwise irrigated with groundwater.”
Developing cooperative projects with neighboring irrigation and groundwater districts will also be easier for MID, which irrigates about 77,000 acres.
A&B Irrigation District Manager Dan Temple said ownership will “just eliminate another layer of administration by Reclamation on the district” and “have the potential to help reduce some costs.”
The 2019 John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act, and March 2020 rules, enable Reclamation to transfer the property titles more simply.
Idaho Water Users Association Executive Director and General Counsel Paul Arrington said congressional oversight is maintained, but simple transfers can be processed without an act of Congress.
Extensive analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act is not required if there is no change to how the system is used. Power purchases from Reclamation at the cost of generation can continue.
Completed Idaho transfers involving Reclamation projects include irrigation districts Burley in 1998, Nampa and Meridian in 2001, Fremont Madison in 2004 and American Falls Reservoir District No. 2 in 2008. They took 8 to 10 years and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Arrington said A&B — which pumps water from the Snake River and delivers it to 82,000 acres in Jerome and Minidoka counties — cannot deliver aquifer-recharge water since its system is federally owned and only authorized for irrigation deliveries. “Transferring title to these facilities would provide A&B with the flexibility to use the system for recharge.”
Caldwell-based Pioneer Irrigation District completed NEPA requirements, having started title-transfer efforts several years ago. Pioneer owns its delivery facilities and maintains drainage ditches under contract with Reclamation.
“The drains are something we wanted to look into taking title to, and operate as our own,” Superintendent Mark Zirschky said. The transfer is unusual in that it would be to Pioneer and the City of Caldwell jointly.
“We have a lot of development around here dealing with these drains,” he said. “The Bureau and some of its approach to it doesn’t work very well with the development, and the Bureau is not as closely monitoring these as we are.”
Reclamation aims to complete the A&B and Minidoka transfers this year, said Michael Coffey, Pacific Northwest Region public affairs officer. The Bureau also is working on transfers involving Kennewick and Greater Wenatchee irrigation districts in Washington state.
Temple said completion of A&B’s transfer, targeted for September, could have taken an additional three to four years had the new law not passed. The district inquired about title transfer a couple of years ago, and last fall formally initiated it under the new process.
A&B and Minidoka customers already repaid Reclamation for construction of their systems over many years. Temple said it cost Reclamation about $12.5 million to build A&B’s system, which the district started operating in 1966.
The districts in completing transfers must pay the value of land underneath certain facilities, like offices and shops — which were “withdrawn” and not included in repayment contracts — and survey and appraisal costs.
“We are looking at purchasing some property adjacent to and underneath canals that the Bureau still controls,” Minidoka’s Davidson said. “So we are in the same boat as A&B, waiting on final appraisals” from the Interior Department’s Appraisal and Valuation Services Office.
Transfers can make it easier for local districts to finance improvements. The new law’s goals include stimulating local infrastructure investment and increasing federal efficiency.