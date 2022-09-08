The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned a ruling that sought to stop the federal government from releasing water for fish to the detriment of irrigators.
The appellate court has thrown out a lawsuit in which the Klamath Irrigation District won an injunction against federally-authorized releases of stored water from Upper Klamath Lake.
Though the complaint related to federal actions, it was filed against state water regulators for allegedly failing to protect the irrigation district’s water rights.
The injunction ordered the Oregon Water Resources Department to stop the federal government from releasing lake water to improve stream flows until uncertainties about its water rights are resolved.
A three-judge panel of the state’s Court of Appeals has now ruled the lawsuit shouldn’t have been allowed to proceed — effectively invalidating the injunction — because the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation wasn’t named as a defendant.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is under court orders to protect tribal water rights and comply with the Endangered Species Act, so it’s directly affected by the litigation over water releases, the appellate ruling said.
“The relief ordered by trial court is inconsistent with those requirements and brings OWRD into direct conflict with the Bureau, the ESA, tribal rights, and federal case law,” wrote the presiding judge, Douglas Tookey, in the appellate court’s opinion.
However, the federal agency cannot be compelled to participate in state court litigation and the lawsuit must be dismissed, the appellate ruling said.
The legal dispute pitted the state government’s authority over water rights against the federal government’s authority to manage water levels in the Upper Klamath Lake, which stores irrigation water but also provides habitat for endangered sucker fish.
However, the Bureau of Reclamation faces competing concerns from endangered salmon in the Klamath river downstream of the lake, which suffer when stream flows are too low.
When the federal government releases water from its Link River Dam to benefit salmon habitat, that effectively prevents water from being diverted into the irrigation district’s canal.
In 2020, a state judge agreed with the irrigators that stored lake water can’t be released until OWRD determines whether the Bureau of Reclamation has water rights for those in-stream uses.
Marion County Circuit Court Judge Channing Bennett ordered the OWRD to “take charge” of the situation and block the federal government from releasing the stored water into the river until those questions are answered.
The Bureau of Reclamation kept releasing water in-stream and ignoring orders from the OWRD, which didn’t have physical control of the dam.
In response, the irrigators sought and won the injunction ordering OWRD’s local watermaster to enforce the order against the federal water releases.
The OWRD challenged that decision before the Oregon Court of Appeals, which has now agreed with the state agency that the lawsuit should have been dismissed.
The appellate court said the irrigation district’s injunction “sought to require the watermaster to face off with the Bureau” over in-stream releases that were intended to achieve compliance with federal law.
The judge abused his discretion by allowing the lawsuit to proceed without the participation of the Bureau of Reclamation, which is an “indispensable party” in the legal matter, according to the appellate ruling.
“An order to the Bureau to cease the release of stored waters from Upper Klamath Lake would impair the Bureau’s obligations under the ESA and to the tribes and would be but a pyrrhic victory for plaintiff that would likely be overturned in federal court,” the appellate court said.
Attorneys for the Klamath Irrigation District and the Oregon Water Resources Department haven’t responded to requests for comment.
Paulo Palugod, attorney for fisheries and environmental groups, said the Court of Appeals has made the “right decision.”
However, the fundamental issue of whether the Bureau of Reclamation can legally release stored water to comply with ESA requirements remains pending in federal court, he said.
