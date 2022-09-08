Upper Klamath Lake (copy)

The Oregon Court of Appeals has thrown out a lawsuit in which the Klamath Irrigation District won an injunction against water releases from Upper Klamath Lake.

 Associated Press File

The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned a ruling that sought to stop the federal government from releasing water for fish to the detriment of irrigators.

The appellate court has thrown out a lawsuit in which the Klamath Irrigation District won an injunction against federally-authorized releases of stored water from Upper Klamath Lake.

