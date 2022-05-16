Grant County, Wash., farmer Ron Fode won a court victory May 12 in his five-year battle with the state Department of Ecology over water rights.
The Court of Appeals in Spokane ruled that Fode was wrongly denied a chance to challenge an order to stop irrigating in 2017. When Fode kept irrigating, Ecology fined him $618,000, which was later reduced to $260,000.
The ruling doesn't immediately change the fine, but it could allow Fode to get a new hearing before the Pollution Control Hearings Board, an administrative panel that hears appeals of Ecology decisions.
Fode's lawyer, Thomas Pors, said he planned to present evidence that Ecology issued the cease-and-desist order before offering technical assistance, as required by law. At a previous hearing, the board did not allow the evidence to be heard.
"Ron Fode's primary defense was disallowed entirely," Pors said. "The fine should be completely wiped out."
The case has been closely followed by the Washington Farm Bureau. In an amicus brief, the Farm Bureau claimed Ecology skipped over trying to get voluntary compliance and went straight to enforcement.
"It's a very important issue," Farm Bureau CEO John Stuhlmiller said. "What we're trying to get is transparency and equitable application of the law.
"This ruling was a victory," Stuhlmiller said. "Without it, Fode would have been dead in the water. This opens the opportunity to get a full win for Fode."
An Ecology spokesman said the department was reviewing the decision and had no comment.
Fode owns 130 acres and leased more than 400 acres in 2017, according to court records. He applied for a seasonal change in water rights in January, but was denied. In late June, he received an order from Ecology to stop irrigating.
Fode sent 61 pages of legal documents to the hearings board to support his appeal. The appeal got to the board 34 days after Fode got the cease-and-desist order.
The board agreed with Ecology that the deadline was 30 days and dismissed the appeal without considering Fode's documents.
The appeals court studied the intent and grammar of the state law on filing appeals and ruled Fode actually had 35 days. The hearings board was wrong to disregard Fode's evidence against the cease-and-desist order, the court said.
The three-judge panel also said it's better to decide cases on the merits, rather than procedural technicalities.
The decision was not complete for Fode or the Farm Bureau's position. Just because the hearings board erred on the cease-and-desist order, it doesn't mean it was wrong to fine Fode, the court ruled.
"Simply stated, the validity of penalties issued by Ecology is not dependent on the validity of a prior cease-and-desist order," Justice Robert Lawrence-Berrey wrote for the court.