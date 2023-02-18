The Rock Creek Restoration and Water Quality project in south-central Idaho has received $4 million in the federal omnibus spending package.
The project was included in the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, through community project funding, at the request of Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
“Flooding and water quality have been ongoing issues in the Twin Falls community for several years now,” he said in a release. “Twin Falls County has grown by nearly 20% in the last decade, so tackling these problems in the Rock Creek Watershed is more critical than ever.”
In partnering with Twin Falls Canal Co., the city of Twin Falls ”will be able to make long-term water improvements that will enhance water quality and benefit fisheries, wildlife and recreational opportunities,” Mayor Ruth Pierce said.
The project includes buying property and building off-stream ponds to help alleviate flooding, remove sediment and reduce phosphorous from agricultural runoff.
Removing sediment and reducing total phosphorous will improve Rock Creek water quality and contribute to reducing nutrients in the Mid-Snake River, according to Simpson’s office.
