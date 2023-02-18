Crooked River (copy)
Buy Now

Federal funds have been appropriated for work on Rock Creek in south-central Idaho.

 Ryan Brennecke/EO Media

The Rock Creek Restoration and Water Quality project in south-central Idaho has received $4 million in the federal omnibus spending package.

The project was included in the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, through community project funding, at the request of Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you