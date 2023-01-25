Working with the Idaho Department of Transportation has helped an irrigation district navigate around problems when the state extended a major highway across its land.
Extending Idaho Highway 16 about 4.5 miles south to join Interstate 84 impacts 13 Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District facilities.
The impacts are substantial but less than they could have been, thanks to several years of negotiations between the district and the Transportation Department, said Greg Curtis, the district’s water superintendent.
This and other growth-driven development projects illustrate “the importance of keeping good dialogue with jurisdictions,” he said.
Road and bridge improvements, and construction of houses and commercial buildings usually turn out better for irrigation districts when they work with agencies, municipalities and developers proactively, Curtis said in a presentation at the Idaho Water Users Association’s annual convention. Keeping good maps and records also helps.
The Highway 16 extension includes intersection improvements, bridges over canals and a railroad, overpasses across two major east-west roads but no highway access at these sites, and minor adjustments to local roads.
This is affecting drains and irrigation laterals owned and operated by the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District, Curtis said.
The district delivers water to patrons via laterals, which are connected to a main canal. Drains carry runoff from irrigation, storms or where the water table is high. Water in the drains can flow to irrigation districts downstream and back into the Boise River.
The highway work affects eight drainage and five delivery facilities in the district, Curtis said.
Crews are in the early stages of building an overpass across the east-west Five Mile Drain south of McMillan Road.
“And we will have a right of way along the Five Mile Drain to get under the overpass at that location,” Curtis said. “The rest of them are not that way. We are going to run into the highway, back out and go around.”
The department also remained in the irrigation district instead of carving itself out, he said. The department owns land in the district including 223 acres it bought in connection with the Highway 16 project.
The district irrigates about 69,000 acres in Ada and Canyon counties.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.