John Day lock work

A replacement bearing ready to be installed on the John Day Lock and Dam’s upstream navigation lock gate. U.S. Army Corps technicians finished the repairs Aug. 5.

 USACE

Traffic returned to normal along the Columbia River Aug. 5 as repairs were completed on the navigation lock of the John Day Dam.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers technicians completed repairs to damaged guide wheels by 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5, according to a press release from the Corps.

