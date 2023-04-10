American Falls Dam (copy) (copy)

American Falls Reservoir is among the reservoirs that could fill this year, water managers said. Most the region's snowpack is well above average.

 Kirsten Strough/U.S. Bureau of Reclamation

Upper Snake River water managers expect runoff to be 112% of normal from April through July, providing the possibility of filling many of the region's reservoirs.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on April 6 finalized the forecast, centered at the Heise gauge upstream from Idaho Falls. The basin above Heise provides most of the natural flow for the river.

