Upper Snake River water managers expect runoff to be 112% of normal from April through July, providing the possibility of filling many of the region's reservoirs.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on April 6 finalized the forecast, centered at the Heise gauge upstream from Idaho Falls. The basin above Heise provides most of the natural flow for the river.
Upper Snake reservoirs, at 77% of average volume April 7, have a chance to fill, the water managers said.
The water is important for irrigation and other uses.
“This amount of snow combined with well above-average precipitation April through June could drive the system to fill,” said Brian Stevens, area water operations supervisor for Reclamation’s Upper Snake Field office in Heyburn, Idaho.
Snowpack on April 7 was 131% of normal above American Falls Reservoir and 120% of normal above Palisades Reservoir, he said.
At Ririe Reservoir, on Snake tributary Willow Creek, runoff for April through June is forecast at 192% of normal, and “we are in the early stages of high-inflow management,” Stevens said.
Heavy machinery moved snow out of the floodway channel in anticipation of outflow melting the rest. Water was released from Ririe starting April 5.
Grassy Lake, Henrys Lake and Island Park reservoirs are expected to fill, Stevens said. Jackson Lake, a headwater reservoir in Wyoming, also has the potential to fill.
