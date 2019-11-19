The water supply for irrigation next year is expected to be sufficient in much of southern Idaho even if the snowpack lags long-term averages.
Irrigated agriculture, prevalent in much of southern Idaho and parts of eastern Oregon, benefited from a strong 2019 water year. Runoff exceeded long-term averages by a wide margin in many areas after heavy snow in February. Demand for irrigation water was also reduced by a wet spring, cool summer and cold early fall.
The 2019 snowpack and runoff “really sort of set the stage for the carryover that we currently have,” said Danny Tappa, supervisory hydrologist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Idaho Snow Survey in Boise.
The amount of water carried over in reservoirs after the 2019 irrigation season is above normal in many locations. Tappa, a speaker at a Nov. 18 fall water-supply outlook meeting in Boise, said much of southern Idaho likely will have enough water to meet irrigation needs even if this winter's snowpack is low.
The amount of runoff needed to supply 2020 irrigation demand is less than 70% of normal in most major basins, given the most likely winter weather scenario and amounts of water already stored in reservoirs, he said.
The Boise River Basin needs about 60% of its long-term average runoff to supply irrigation needs, Tappa said.
The Little Wood River Basin, which serves irrigators in the Carey, Idaho, area, needs runoff to total 40% of normal. The Owyhee River Basin, which serves parts of southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho, needs 10%.
Owyhee was among the basins in the southern and western parts of the state to benefit from heavy precipitation in May, he said.
To the north and east, the Big Lost River Basin missed out on May’s heavy precipitation after not getting as much February snow as basins such as Boise and Payette. Tappa said Big Lost ultimately received above-average runoff, but in 2020 will need about 90% of normal runoff to supply irrigation demand.
The snow-accumulation season that started Oct. 1 is off to a slow start, NRCS Snotel data show. Snow water equivalents as of Nov. 19 were 34% of average in the Weiser basin, 56% of average in Payette, 49% of average in Boise, 55% of average in Big Lost and 77-87% of average in eastern Idaho basins.
Tappa said percentages can change quickly early in the season. Typically, October is mostly dry and “November does get wetter for us.”