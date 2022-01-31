A Washington State University researcher hopes to get at least 50 participants for a study of groundwater trends and vulnerabilities in Eastern Washington.
"We know that groundwater is declining in many areas based on existing monitoring data," said Sasha Richey McLarty, an assistant professor in WSU's Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. "However, we still have regions in Eastern Washington with limited monitoring capacity."
The researchers are primarily interested in monitoring irrigation wells or wells that are open to the deeper basalts in the region, in the Wanapum and Grande Ronde aquifer layers.
McLarty seeks to fill data gaps by partnering with conservation districts to conduct semi-annual monitoring. The goal is to provide additional data to support long-term sustainable groundwater management.
She is currently partnering with seven conservation districts. She hopes to include a total of 50 wells in the study.
Water supplies have been an problem in parts of the study area, she said.
"Globally, groundwater is often thought of as a reserve that we can always rely on, but we know that’s not the case," she said.
The Odessa Subarea is an example of a region with declining groundwater, but isn’t an isolated problem, McLarty said.
"Groundwater is connected and complicated so water supply challenges in one geographic area or at one depth (do) not correlate to what is happening even nearby," she said. "The more data we have, the better we can understand the status of the aquifer, accounting for all its unique characteristics."
The information can help identify areas that currently need or will need additional support for water supply reliability.
"Aquifers do recharge, but in some cases, and especially for our deeper aquifers, that only happens naturally on very long time scales that don’t support today or even tomorrow’s water needs," McLarty said.
The ultimate goal of the project is to ensure water supply reliability. McLarty hopes to better understand water needs and challenges by partnering directly with farmers and conservation districts.
"Obviously we're pretty steeped in dryland agriculture here," said Andrew Wolfe, district manager for the Rock Lake Conservation District in St. John, Wash. "While there's not a lot of irrigation over here, I think there's value in sample data by which we might be able to project how much water we have possibly coming for use in the near future."
Wolfe hoped to find at least five study participants in his district, which represents "hundreds and hundreds" of wells, he said.
Water use by cities and towns and agricultural and livestock irrigation can strain local supplies, Wolfe noted.
A goal is "to determine where we're at with our water use, so we know we're not ... shooting ourselves in the foot by overusing," he said.
His district has not experienced water supply problems.
"But there's a lot of concern at large, given various concerns and trends with changing weather, and the drought in this last growing season had a lot of people pondering what the future might be having in store," he said.
Monitoring will be conducted in the spring and fall for the next three years, McLarty said.
Interested farmers should contact McLarty at sasha.richey@wsu.edu or 509-335-1691.