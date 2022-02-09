The entire Senate Republican Conference is urging the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers to suspend rulemaking to redefine “waters of the United States” under the Clean Water Act until the U.S. Supreme Court completes its consideration of Sackett v. EPA.
That case involves a wetlands designation on a vacant lot near Priest Lake, Idaho, which Mike and Chantell Sackett purchased in 2004 to build a home. Early in the construction process, EPA sent the Sacketts a compliance order asserting the property was subject to the Clean Water Act and the Sacketts had illegally placed fill material into jurisdictional wetlands on their property.
EPA prohibited the Sacketts from constructing their home, demanded costly restoration work and threatened fines of up to $75,000 a day if they didn't obey the order, according to the Pacific Legal Foundation, which has represented the Sacketts.
In their letter to EPA and the Corps of Engineers, the senators said the case could have major implications for Clean Water Act scope and enforcement and it would be irresponsible for the agencies to proceed down a regulatory path that could be invalidated or significantly altered as early as this summer.
“The federal government should not promulgate rules for the sake of political expediency, but rather provide regulatory certainty for stakeholders within the bounds of an agency’s respective statutory authority,” they said.
“Proceeding with the rulemaking at this time, despite the pending litigation and potentially influential ruling, will only deepen uncertainty within the regulated community,” they said.
The senators also criticized the agencies’ proposed rule, saying it exceeds the agencies’ regulatory authority under the Clean Water Act.
“The proposed rule seeks to federalize waters in a land grab that arguably surpasses its 2015 predecessor, improperly encompassing water features traditionally within the sole purview of states, while reverting from the comparative straightforward application of the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule … and interjecting new uncertainties for nearly every private sector stakeholder,” they said.
In relying on the ambiguous “significant nexus” standard, the proposed WOTUS rule will subject water features not addressed by two categorical exclusions to costly and time-consuming processes to determine whether they cause more than a speculative of insubstantial effect on the integrity of the nation’s waters, they said.
“The limited exclusions and lack of clarity, such as for ditches, prairie potholes and stock ponds, as well as the failure to define prior converted cropland, are leading concerns for our constituent stakeholders,” they said.
“Given the severe financial penalties stakeholders could face for conducting standard agricultural or other land development practices under the proposed rule, family farmers and ranchers are understandably alarmed by the administration’s attempted land grab,” they said.
“These producers have an especially vested interest in responsible stewardship of their water and land, and they depend on precise, consistent and durable regulations that can guide such activity. Unfortunately, the proposed WOTUS rule falls short by each measure,” they said.
The senators urged the agencies to listen to agricultural stakeholders and hear firsthand how the proposed revision to the definition of WOTUS “will cast a cloud of uncertainty over landowners across the country and snarl American economic sectors in red tape.”