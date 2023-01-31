Twenty-five state governors in the Republican Governors Association have called on the Biden administration to delay enforcement of the newly-revised Waters of the United States rule until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a related case.
On Dec. 30, the Biden administration updated the definition of which "waters of the United States," or WOTUS, are protected under the Clean Water Act. Under the new rule, hundreds of thousands of additional wetlands, lakes and rivers may qualify as federally protected.
The new WOTUS rule is expected to take effect around March 1.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers issued the updated definition while a U.S. Supreme Court case that could set the course for Clean Water Act regulations nationwide is pending.
In that case, Idaho landowners Chantell and Michael Sackett are challenging the EPA's determination that a wetland on their private land is protected under the Clean Water Act.
The Sacketts wanted to build a home on their land, but the EPA halted their work, declaring the wetlands on their property were federally regulated and the Sacketts therefore could not build without a permit.
Legal experts say that the Supreme Court's ruling on the case, Sackett v. EPA, could steer future regulations and definitions about what bodies of water are federally protected.
In a Jan. 30 letter, 25 Republican governors asked President Biden to delay implementing his administration's new WOTUS rule until after the Supreme Court issues its ruling on Sackett v. EPA.
"We call into question the timing and necessity of the rule with the Court’s upcoming Sackett decision which is expected by June of this year," wrote the governors. "That opinion could significantly impact the final rule and its implementation."
If the rule changes more than once within six months, the governors wrote, it will be "an inefficient and wasteful use of state and federal resources" and will be a burden to farmers and others.
The governors said that not only is the timing bad but the rule itself is "problematic."
The new rule, the letter says, uses broad definitions that "only add to the confusing and complicated history of WOTUS" and make it hard for state governments to provide farms, businesses and individuals with clarity and consistency regarding the regulatory framework.
The governors concluded their letter by urging the president to consider their request and delay on implementing the new WOTUS rule.
On Jan. 26, members of the Congressional Western Caucus, a group of legislators within the U.S. House of Representatives, wrote a similar letter opposing the new WOTUS definition.
The Western Caucus members urged Michael Regan, the EPA's administrator, and Michael Connor, assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works, to rescind the rule and wait until after the Sackett case has been resolved before taking further action.
The EPA and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
