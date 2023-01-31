Water (copy)
Buy Now

Twenty-five governors have asked the Biden administration to delay implementation of the newly-revised Waters of the United States rule.

 Ryan Brennecke/EO Media Group

Twenty-five state governors in the Republican Governors Association have called on the Biden administration to delay enforcement of the newly-revised Waters of the United States rule until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a related case.

On Dec. 30, the Biden administration updated the definition of which "waters of the United States," or WOTUS, are protected under the Clean Water Act. Under the new rule, hundreds of thousands of additional wetlands, lakes and rivers may qualify as federally protected.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you