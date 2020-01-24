Draft reports on the feasibility and environmental impact of raising Anderson Ranch Dam have been postponed but are expected to be finished later this spring, an official says.
The project would increase the supply of water stored behind the dam, which is in the Boise River Basin.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation had tentatively scheduled releasing the documents in February, though it did not specify a date. The release now is expected by late spring, said Megan Sloan, who works the bureau’s Snake River Area Office in Boise.
“The project is experiencing a schedule delay as Reclamation assesses viable project alternatives and (Endangered Species Act) consultation considerations," she said. “Reclamation is making every effort to minimize schedule impacts.”
ESA considerations refer to possible flow-augmentation needs for protected salmon and steelhead, she said.
Population growth in southwestern Idaho has prompted concerns about maintaining adequate water supplies for cities, irrigation, wildlife habitat and recreation.
Sloan manages the Boise River Basin Feasibility Study, which looks at enhancing water storage in the basin. Boise River water is stored behind the Reclamation-owned Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock dams and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lucky Peak Dam, which is closest to the city of Boise and is used for flood control and irrigation.
An initial engineering and technical analysis led by Reclamation showed raising the 456-foot Anderson Ranch Dam by 6 feet to be the alternative with the lowest technical difficulty, Sloan said. The storage capacity of the reservoir, on the South Fork Boise River outside Mountain Home, is about 413,000 acre-feet. Raising the dam 6 feet would add about 29,000 acre-feet of water capacity to the reservoir.
The draft EIS will look at the environmental impact of the project and alternatives, including taking no action, she said. Its release will trigger a 45-day public comment period during which Reclamation will have meetings in Mountain Home and Boise.
The draft feasibility report will look at the economic benefits of the project and alternatives, Sloan said.
During a public scoping period last August and September, Reclamation received comments from irrigation districts, municipalities and environmental groups, among others.
“One of our planning objectives also is maintained or enhanced fish and wildlife environment,” Sloan said.
Fish species in Anderson Ranch Reservoir include kokanee and trout. The South Fork Boise is a well-known trout fishery.
Reclamation is the lead agency on the draft EIS; the U.S. Forest Service and Army Corps are cooperating. Reclamation has partnered with the Idaho Water Resource Board on the feasibility study.