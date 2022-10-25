The Mississippi River — a vital transportation highway for agriculture and many other industries — is running low, threatening shipments of crops, fertilizer, fuel and building materials.
The backlog could have far-reaching impacts on farmers.
Due to limited rainfall this year in the Ohio River Valley and Upper Mississippi, the river this month reached record-low water levels, beating 1988's historic low from drought, according to river gauges.
"We do normally face low water at this time of year, but these have been historically low levels," said Deb Calhoun, senior vice president of Waterways Council, an organization advocating for well-maintained inland waterways.
Barges are getting stuck on sandbars. Many river ports are inaccessible. Commercial traffic in some stretches is moving at the pace of molasses.
Amid trucking shortages and rail delays, this further exacerbates America's transportation crisis.
"The whole transportation system is pretty well maxed out these days," said Roger Cryan, chief economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has started emergency dredging to deepen the river, but each project closes a stretch of river for 24 hours. Monday, 150 towboats pulling 2,219 barges were backed up by dredging, said Calhoun.
Smaller cargo loads also allow barges to ride higher in the water. For example, a barge that normally carries 50,000 bushels of soybeans now carries 5,000 to 7,000 fewer bushels, said Sarah Gonzalez, of the National Grain and Feed Association.
Industries have also agreed to reduce by half the number of barges a boat can tow.
The measures have added to congestion on the river, further impacting agriculture.
The Mississippi is a major thoroughfare for fertilizer shipments, including finished fertilizer and raw materials.
"The backlog could cause fertilizer prices to go up even more," said Calhoun.
Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers, said growers could see higher fertilizer prices next spring.
Experts say farmers may also face price spikes in fuel and building materials.
The traffic jam is slowing exports of commodities such as corn, soybeans and grains.
The backlog also means higher shipping costs and lower profit margins for producers.
According to USDA, the cost to ship corn, soybeans or grains southbound on the Mississippi was $21.43 per ton in October 2020, $21.91 in October 2021 and $105.85 this month.
The situation likely won't significantly impact wheat growers, said Goule, of the wheat growers association, because only 10% of U.S. wheat is exported via the Mississippi.
However, if Midwest growers try to reroute crops to Northwest ports, that could put pressure on Northwest supply chains, he said. Rerouting would be expensive. Studies show barges provide transportation at one-tenth the cost of rail and one-sixteenth the cost of trucks.
The Mississippi backlog has not yet impacted domestic livestock feed shipments, partly because feed is usually shipped via rail or truck, said Leah Wilkinson, vice president of public policy and education at the American Feed Industry Association.
"However, that could always change, given that a snag in one area of the U.S. transportation system always has the potential to cause impacts to the whole," said Wilkinson.
Weather forecasters predict the Ohio River Valley may soon receive 1 to 3 inches of rain.
"That will be helpful but will not make up the deficit," said Calhoun, of the Waterways Council. "We would need hurricane-level rainfall to get back to normal."
