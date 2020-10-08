The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is concluding a drawdown of Lake Walcott on the Snake River in southern Idaho to accommodate work on American Falls Dam upstream.
“The higher-than-normal, post-irrigation-season releases from American Falls Dam are needed to support ongoing construction at the American Falls spillway through the rest of the calendar year,” Brian Stevens, at Reclamation’s Upper Snake Field office in Heyburn, said in a news release. “The Lake Walcott pool elevation will decrease to approximately 7 feet lower than full pool by mid-October. Then the pool level will begin to increase closer to full by mid-December when work on the spillway concludes.”
Flows will pass through Idaho Power Co.’s American Falls power plant during the spillway rehabilitation project.
American Falls outflows will be 1,000 cubic feet per second from mid-October to mid-December, after which flows will be reduced to the winter norm of 350 cfs, Reclamation said.
Reclamation typically releases 350 from American Falls Dam, using the stilling basin below, following irrigation season. Now the bureau must use the power plant, “where the minimum we can release is 1,000 CFS,” Stevens said in an interview.
Reclamation has been making room in Lake Walcott by decreasing the flow from American Falls Dam in recent weeks. The extra water is to be returned to the American Falls stilling basin after construction work there concludes for the year in mid-December.
Stevens said the actions are intended to extend the work window for current improvements at American Falls Dam while retaining water stored in the reservoir system.
Reclamation said the American Falls spillway rehab is scheduled to pause at the end of 2020 and resume next June. The bureau again will lower Lake Walcott’s pool elevation next fall.
Lake Walcott is formed by Minidoka Dam. Irrigation releases from Minidoka are expected to end around Oct. 23, prompting a return to typical post-season outflow of 525 cfs.