The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has transferred ownership of federal water facilities to two Washington state irrigation districts — the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District in Central Washington and Kennewick Irrigation District in the Tri-Cities area.
The transfer of the water infrastructure and land will allow for more localized ownership and management of water, which experts say will trim costs and layers of bureaucracy. Irrigation district managers say the greater local control and efficiency will benefit farmers.
"It allows the districts greater autonomy in operating and managing the water more directly," Michael Coffey, public affairs officer for the Bureau of Reclamation's Columbia-Pacific Northwest region, told the Capital Press.
The transfers, she said, are a "win-win" for everyone — the American taxpayer, the federal government, irrigation districts and farming communities.
The two transfers — the first of their kind in the state — were made possible under the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act passed in 2019.
The law allows the federal government to transfer water infrastructure to local districts without congressional approval. It permits the Bureau of Reclamation to transfer rights of way, canals, pipelines, diversion dams, pumps and associated infrastructure to districts.
While Congress has authorized title transfers in the West for decades, the Trump administration and Congress agreed in 2019 that streamlining was needed through the Dingell Act, which makes voluntary transfers faster and cheaper.
Irrigation districts are watching the law unfold with these two transfers.
"I am very proud to see the conveyance of these two federal title transfers to the Washington irrigation districts as a direct result of the 2019 Dingell Act,” Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said in a statement.
The Act, she said, has given Reclamation "a new tool that benefits both water users and the federal government.”
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District, in the Columbia River Valley, is receiving through the title transfer all federally owned facilities within the water conveyance and distribution system, including about 82 acres needed for the district to permanently provide irrigation water to patrons.
The transfer includes federally owned facilities, land, buildings, pumps, diversions, control structures, fixture, improvements, drains, laterals, pipelines, waste wells, ponds and roads.
“Title transfer puts the management of our region’s most vital resource — water — in the hands of those who live here and know it best,” said Craig Gyselinck, Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District secretary and manager.
The Kennewick Irrigation District title transfer covers the federally owned facilities within the water conveyance and distribution system, including about 100 miles of canals and appurtenant works, a 46-acre parcel and 971 acres of easements.
“The benefits of title transfer to Kennewick Irrigation District and our local community will be substantial,” said Gene Huffman, Kennewick Irrigation District board president.
Huffman thanked Reclamation, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Yakama Nation and Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., for their support.
By transferring Bureau of Reclamation works to local entities like the Kennewick Irrigation District and the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District, "our critical water resources can be managed by those who know our needs best, the men and women who live, work and farm right here in our communities,” said Newhouse.