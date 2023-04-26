BC NY Canal re-line 1 (1).jpg

Concrete relining work on the upper New York Canal in central Boise.

 Boise Project Board of Control

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials plan to discuss lining the New York Canal’s urban upper reach at an open house.

Other topics will include the canal’s history, economic and other benefits, operations, safety and maintenance.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you