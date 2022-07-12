KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is suing an irrigation district in the Klamath Project for allegedly making illegal water diversions in the midst of a multi-year drought that has left the basin exceptionally dry.
Earlier this year, Reclamation announced it would provide a limited water allocation for the Project, which serves roughly 200,000 acres of farmland in Southern Oregon and Northern California. That included zero water for districts with junior rights.
However, Reclamation argues the Klamath Drainage District in Klamath Falls, Ore. is taking water despite its status as a junior contractor.
A complaint was filed July 5 in U.S. District Court in Medford, Ore., seeking an injunction against KDD to halt the “unauthorized diversions.”
“KDD is bound by contract to respect Reclamation’s allocation determinations,” the lawsuit states. “Reclamation has clearly communicated to KDD that (the district) is not currently authorized to make any diversions during the 2022 irrigation season, but KDD has refused to cease its diversions.”
Reclamation claims it first learned of KDD’s diversions on or around May 1. The agency had previously issued its 2022 operations plan for the Klamath Project in April, allocating 50,000 acre-feet of water for irrigators — just 15% of normal demand.
Project operations must also account for several species of endangered fish, providing water for suckers in Upper Klamath Lake and coho salmon in the lower Klamath River.
Three consecutive years of drought has made it increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to meet all Project objectives, Reclamation acknowledged. According to hydrologic records, 2021 was the region’s driest year in terms of inflows to Upper Klamath Lake.
The Klamath Tribes already sued the federal government in May, claiming that any water diversions for the Project this year will further threaten the survival of endangered suckers, known as C’waam and Koptu.
In turn, Reclamation claims that KDD’s diversions interfere with the agency’s obligations under the Endangered Species Act and decrease the amount of water that will be available later this summer for senior rights holders.
“Fundamentally, KDD’s refusal to follow Reclamation’s plans impedes Reclamation’s ability to operate the Project,” the lawsuit states.
Scott White, KDD executive director, said the district is doing nothing wrong. In addition to its federal Project water right, White said KDD has a supplemental water right with the state of Oregon dating back to 1977 that it exercises when Project water is in short supply.
“The Bureau has literally acknowledged and affirmed KDD’s water rights in the past and encouraged us to exercise them when there is no Project supply available,” White said. “It’s incredible that they claim we are in breach of contract for doing the very thing they asked of us for years.”
KDD serves approximately 27,000 acres, with 22,000 acres of private land and 5,000 acres of public ground that includes part of the Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge.
Water for KDD is delivered from the Klamath River below Upper Klamath Lake via the Ady and North canals. Unlike other districts in the Project, White said KDD owns all of its own infrastructure, apart from the headgates of the Ady Canal.
“From our perspective, this isn’t a contract issue. It’s a water rights issue,” White said.
White said Reclamation has also denied KDD landowners from receiving federal funding through the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency that would partially compensate farmers for not irrigating. The agency had allocated $20 million for the program in 2022.
“The Bureau continues to target our small district for their failure at managing the Project,” he said. “We do so much good for the refuge, the fish, recirculation of our water and preservation of our lands and wildlife, but none of that matters, I guess.”
Mary Lee Knecht, a spokeswoman for Reclamation, declined to comment, citing pending litigation. “We will reach out when we have an update to share,” Knecht said.