The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on May 30 reduced the amount of water being released from Palisades Reservoir on the Idaho-Wyoming border to save water and reduce the amount of sediment that goes downstream in the Snake River.
Brian Stevens, supervisory civil engineer for the Bureau’s Upper Snake region based in Heyburn, Idaho, said the move aims to “conserve water in Palisades in light of concerns regarding low reservoir levels in the fall.”
Outflow from the large reservoir last fall carried some additional sediment following a low-water year. Research by Mount Hood Environmental showed more sediment was released when Palisades dropped to about 8% full.
“We’re aiming not to go lower than we did in 2021 in Palisades” in fall water volume, Stevens said, “and there are different flexibilities we’re incorporating and looking to incorporate to achieve that result."
The states of Idaho and Wyoming are working together on those flexibilities, he said. Wyoming is the source of the Snake River.
Reclamation also hopes “to better understand sediment concern out of Palisades,” he said.
Too much sediment could impact habitat and fisheries.
“It’s probably not going to be catastrophic, but that is what everyone is trying to avoid,” Stevens said. Reclamation aims “to limit or minimize the amount of sediment that comes out by managing system storage to limit the low levels at Palisades this fall.”
The Upper Snake system includes nine reservoirs. He said limiting how far Palisades volume falls by the end of irrigation season is targeted but not guaranteed.
“It requires balancing storage throughout the system accordingly over time,” Stevens said. “It just depends on how we can balance the storage given other considerations.”
He said June 1 that Palisades was 49% full, about 19 percentage points below average but up 6 percentage points from May 26, helped by recent rain.
Peak runoff in the Upper Snake Basin, about 27,000 cubic feet per second, occurred May 29 and was 105% of normal.
“We are still anticipating 76% of normal total runoff” for the year, Stevens said.
