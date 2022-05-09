The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation — the federal agency that oversees water resource management in 17 Western states — has a new regional director for the Columbia-Pacific Northwest Region.
The region includes Idaho, Washington, most of Oregon and parts of Montana and Wyoming.
The new director, Jennifer Carrington, replaces former regional director Lorri Gray, who retired.
Carrington is no stranger to the Bureau of Reclamation. She has worked for the agency for more than 27 years and has been the Columbia-Pacific Northwest Region's deputy regional manager since 2015.
“Jennifer (Carrington) has been deeply immersed in the issues and operations of the Columbia-Pacific Northwest Region for much of her Reclamation career,” David Palumbo, Reclamation's acting commissioner, said in a statement Monday.
In her new role, Carrington will manage water and related resources in the region's five states, handle an annual program of more than $350 million and oversee about 1,200 employees.
Palumbo, the acting commissioner, said Carrington is dedicated to "managing complex issues and challenges across our region including climate change, aging infrastructure, endangered species and drought."
Palumbo said Carrington has experience working with people from many different groups, including water users, power contractors, Tribes and non-governmental organizations.
In a Q&A last year in the Idaho Water Users Association's 'Women in Water' series, Carrington said she recognizes water as crucial to social and human development and as the "economic foundation" of many sectors, including agriculture.
"Idaho's agricultural presence is evident throughout the world. That can't happen without the skillful management of our water resources here in Idaho," she said.
Carrington's federal career started in 1988 when she served in the U.S. Air Force. In 1992, she joined Reclamation, where she worked in a variety of staff and management positions in the Columbia-Pacific Northwest Region.
Carrington is a graduate of the U.S. Department of the Interior's Senior Executive Services Candidate Development Program, where she was special adviser to the assistant secretary for water and science with a focus on the Columbia River Treaty.
She has also worked in acting positions of Columbia-Pacific Northwest regional director and Reclamation's director of the mission support organization.
She also worked for a time as a budget and policy analyst with the Idaho State Legislature's Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
Carrington is an Idaho native. She holds a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration, both from Boise State University.