WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Bureau of Reclamation will provide $100 million to help fund a major dam safety project in California at the B.F. Sisk Dam, the nation's largest off-stream reservoir and a major source of irrigation water.
The project is important, water experts say, because the dam is at risk of slumping in the event of an earthquake — a potential threat to public safety.
Ernest Conant, regional Reclamation director for the California Great Basin Region, recently told the Capital Press the project is high-priority because of faults discovered at the dam. The total safety-of-dams project at Sisk, he said, will cost about $1.1 billion.
The multi-year safety project will begin this summer of 2022 and will involve increasing the dam height, adding stability berms and other safety features.
The $100 million announced Tuesday was authorized by the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021. The infrastructure law provided the Bureau of Reclamation with $500 million over the next five years to support critical dam safety projects, and this was the first project to get approved for funding.
This is the first of many projects that will benefit from these historic infrastructure investments," Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.
This particular investment, she said, is intended to reduce risk at B.F. Sisk will "preserving all the benefits that the dam and San Luis Reservoir currently provide."
B.F. Sisk Dam was completed in 1967. It provides supplemental irrigation water storage, along with municipal and industrial storage, for the Central Valley Project and California's State Water Project.
“This investment in B.F. Sisk Dam, located south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, will build water supply security for California communities, farmers and ranchers and wildlife refuges, and help the system better adapt to a changing climate," Tanya Trujillo, Interior's assistant secretary for water and science, said in a statement.
