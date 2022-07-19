North Side Pumping Co. will retire some century-old infrastructure with help from new federal funding.
The Jerome, Idaho, irrigation water provider plans to decommission some systems and add or upgrade others.
“It’s time to update and become more efficient,” Manager Parley Hinton said.
The U.S. Department of the Interior recently announced it is distributing $25.5 million — spread across 14 projects in eight Western states — in U.S. Bureau of Reclamation WaterSmart water and energy efficiency grants. Funds come from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed late last year.
The Idaho project got $2 million.
In Washington, Kennewick Irrigation District got $2 million for canal lining and water conservation work.
Other grants include $2 million each for California projects by City of Corona, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, North Kern Water Storage District, City of Rialto, and Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency. A $1 million grant went to Sutter Mutual Water Co.
North Side Pumping was founded in 1915 to serve 12,000 acres of agricultural land using five pumping plants and a network of open ditches. The company previously partnered with Reclamation to decommission one of the plants and abandon 20.5 miles of open ditches.
The new project will decommission two 1920s plants that lift water into about 14.5 miles of open-ditch irrigation laterals. The laterals, also to be eliminated, help irrigate about 4,790 acres of agricultural land owned by 30 landowners.
Up to 30 small pump stations will be installed, depending on final configuration, as well as 86,000 lineal feet of polyvinyl chloride pipeline. Pump power capacities and pipeline widths will vary.
Pump stations will connect to new water delivery headgates on portions of open-channel irrigation laterals that will stay active.
The water is associated with natural flow rights, and storage rights from Reclamation projects on the Snake River.
North Side Pumping said it documented infiltration losses from open-ditch laterals to the aquifer between April 2018 and September 2021.
Hinton said the new work aims to save water and create additional efficiencies, like leaving less delivery infrastructure for the separate North Side Canal Co. to maintain.
It is a more efficient alternative to replacing or updating the old systems, he said. And installing the small pumps “will give individual shareholders control over their pump stations” to run water when and where it is needed.
Hinton said the WaterSmart grant for the current fiscal year will fund part of a first phase expected to cost $4 million to $4.5 million. North Side Pumping plans to apply for another grant, through the Idaho Water Resource Board.
He expects work to start in October 2023, following an environmental assessment and construction planning, and conclude about a year later.
A second phase, estimated at $7 million, would build a 3.5-mile, fully pressurized pipeline system that would deliver to individual shareholders.
Alan Hansten, general manager at North Side Canal Co., also in Jerome, said improved delivery efficiency “helps us get by from one year to the next” by tapping less reservoir-stored water for irrigation and leaving more in storage for the next season.
Holders of senior surface water rights and junior groundwater rights ultimately benefit when more surface water is stored. He said having more water in-hand, from runoff or savings, gives water managers more options.
