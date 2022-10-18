KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is extending its interim water management plan for the Klamath Project, despite objections from both irrigators and tribes working to protect endangered fish.

It is a delicate situation in the drought-stricken basin straddling Southern Oregon and Northern California, where there simply has not been enough water to go around in recent years under the government’s current arrangement.

