An additional environmental review is slated as part of the plan to raise Anderson Ranch Dam in southwest Idaho.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will develop a Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement, expected to be published in fall 2023.
That document, which will be subject to public comments following its release, is in addition to the Draft Environmental Impact Statement published in 2020.
The Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision — originally expected last year but postponed to allow more analysis — now is anticipated in 2024.
The supplemental EIS will incorporate questions and concerns that were raised during the comment period for the 2020 Draft EIS as well as new information that came up during the initial design, Lanie Paquin, area manager for the Reclamation’s Snake River Area Office, told the state Water Resource Board Nov. 18.
The board is partnering with Reclamation on the project.
The potential need for reservoir restrictions during construction and water rights mitigation are examples, she said. The preferred approach to a key part of the project design, the spillway, has changed to reduce construction time and the potential need for reservoir restriction.
Anderson Ranch, northeast of Mountain Home on the South Fork Boise River, is the farthest upstream, and largest, of the three major reservoirs on the Boise River. It can hold 413,000 acre-feet of water.
Plans call for increasing its capacity by about 29,000 acre-feet by raising the 456-foot dam by 6 feet. Proponents see its expansion as benefiting a range of water uses as the region’s population grows, and increasing management options.
“We know more, because of the additional design work, than what we did several months ago when we paused environmental compliance,” said Chris Keith, Anderson Ranch project manager with Reclamation.
A currently preferred plan is to build a spillway overlay rather than removing and replacing it.
Building a spillway overlay likely can leave more water in the reservoir during construction and potentially speed up construction, Keith said.
“Based on having more information now, it is clear to us that the best approach for environmental compliance is to release a Supplemental Draft EIS,” he said.
The project’s estimated cost of $83.3 million would be shared by the Water Resource Board, which will use American Rescue Plan Act and state funds, and Reclamation. The state as the non-federal cost-share partner is paying about 89%, Reclamation 11%, Paquin said.
Work is expected to start in late 2025 or early 2026 and conclude in 2029.
