Idaho snowpack totals got off to a slow start but have been boosted by recent storms.
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in its Idaho Water Supply Outlook Report for Jan. 1 said snowpack and precipitation totals were below normal statewide. Northern Idaho river basins Clearwater, Coeur d’Alene-St. Joe and Pend Oreille-Kootenai were closest to normal.
But storms in early January increased total snowpack across all basins, NRCS Idaho Snow Survey staff said.
The snow-water equivalent Jan. 11 stood at 97% of normal in the state’s northern panhandle and 70% in the state’s southwestern and southeastern corners.
Basins held 79-89% of normal snowpack in central and northern regions, 80-88% in the southwest, 64-85% along the Nevada border, 76-84% in the east and 55-78% in the east-central mountains.
“With nearly three more months of the normal snow-accumulation season and the continued prediction for moderate La Nina conditions, the outlook looks promising for meeting this year’s water-supply demands,” Idaho Snow Survey hydrologist Erin Whorton said. “Historically, La Nina conditions have resulted in increased precipitation across Idaho.”
Snow Survey officials said most of the state’s reservoirs are expected to need less than 76% of average streamflow during the 2021 runoff season to meet downstream water-supply needs, including irrigation.
Water carried over after the 2020 irrigation season was adequate in many reservoirs, Whorton said. But in the east-central mountains, where snowpack was unusually low last year, Mackay and Magic reservoirs will require nearly normal streamflow volume to meet demand.
Below-normal fall precipitation in much of Idaho kept soils dry, which may delay peak streamflow.
“Typically, fall rainstorms increase soil moisture before the ground freezes and the snow starts piling up,” the report said. “Once temperatures warm, a portion of the snowmelt water that would normally run off is captured and fills the ‘soil reservoir’ before contributing to increased streamflow."