KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has withdrawn a 41-page "reassessment" of the Klamath Project and its water delivery obligations under the Endangered Species Act that likely would have benefitted irrigators in future drought years.
The analysis, issued by the outgoing Trump administration in January, held that the Bureau of Reclamation has no legal right to curtail water contracted for farms to protect endangered fish, including suckers in Upper Klamath Lake and salmon in the lower Klamath River.
Irrigators had hailed the findings as a game-changer, with the bureau no longer imposing sever water restrictions on the Klamath Project.
But Haaland, who was confirmed March 15 as President Joe Biden's Interior secretary, announced Thursday she is rescinding that legal guidance, along with other Trump-era memoranda related to Klamath Project operations.
"These documents were issued without government-to-government consultation with affected tribes and do not reflect the current administration's goals for long-term water recovery and economic restoration in this region," Haaland said. "The documents also conflict with longstanding departmental positions and interpretation of governing law and should not be relied upon for any purpose."
Haaland also sent a letter to the Klamath Water Users Association outlining her decision.
"Understandably, this letter may be unwelcome news given the dire and unprecedented drought conditions facing the Klamath Basin this year," she said.
"I want to emphasize that the Department of the Interior is firmly committed to working collaboratively with you, your constituents, your congressional delegation, and other interested parties within the Klamath Basin," Haaland added, "not only to minimize the impacts of upcoming water allocation decisions, but also to develop a long-term plan to facilitate conservation and economic growth with the basin."
Paul Simmons, executive director of the KWUA, said the group was disappointed by the news.
"We accept that it has occurred, and we are committed to bringing about a judicial resolution of these same issues at the earliest possible time," Simmons said.
KWUA represents 1,200 family farms and ranches in the Klamath Project. Simmons said their most urgent priority is to assist producers facing severe water shortages caused by extreme drought throughout the basin.
The Bureau of Reclamation is expected to announce this year's water allocation for the Klamath Project next week. Based on earlier hydrological conditions, the agency estimated supplies would be 130,000 acre-feet — about one-third of historic demand.
With record-low inflows coming in to Upper Klamath Lake, Project irrigators are bracing for their worst water year since the shutdown of 2001.
While the Trump administration's reassessment would not have applied to this year's water allocation, it would have served as the basis for ESA consultation between Reclamation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service.
The bureau is currently running the Klamath Project under an interim operations plan as the agencies work toward adopting a new five-year Biological Opinion, or BiOp, balancing water needs for farms and fish.
Don Gentry, chairman of the Klamath Tribes, said they were never consulted by the Trump administration on the Klamath Project reassessment.
"I believe rescinding the previous administration's guidance is appropriate, and more consistent with the requirements of the ESA," Gentry said.
Gentry said this year will be critical for the endangered shortnose and Lost River suckers in Upper Klamath Lake, two culturally significant fish species for the tribes. Populations of adult shortnose suckers are especially low, he said, creeping toward extinction.
The Klamath BiOp normally requires the bureau to maintain a minimum water level in Upper Klamath Lake for suckers to spawn, Gentry said. However, water is so scarce this year that the lake was unable to fill even to that minimum threshold.
"We're really concerned about the (sucker) population blinking out with loss of the adults this year," Gentry said.
Meanwhile, tribes and sport fishermen downstream are concerned about salmon losses with low river flows and higher temperatures. They have fought for supplemental water released from Upper Klamath Lake to keep salmon populations healthy, and combat a fish-killing parasite known as C. shasta.
The entire management scheme has essentially created a decades-long tug-of-war between the competing interests. In a joint statement, Haaland and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said they recognize the urgency of the situation, and are committed to an "all-hands-on-deck" approach to solving Western water crises.
"Our agencies are actively working with Oregon, California and other western states to coordinate resources and identify immediate financial and technical assistance for impacted irrigators and Tribes," they said. "We are also committed to robust and continued engagement with state, local, and Tribal governments to develop longer term measures to respond to climate change and improve water security."